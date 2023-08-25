Workhorse Hosts Webcast to Answer Stockholder Questions

Reiterates Confidence in Path Forward and Commitment to Stockholder Value Creation



Strongly Urges Stockholders to Vote FOR Proposal to Increase Number of Authorized Shares TODAY

CINCINNATI, Aug. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Workhorse Group Inc. (Nasdaq: WKHS) (“Workhorse” or “the Company”), an American technology company focused on pioneering the transition to zero emission commercial vehicles, yesterday, held a webcast to answer stockholder questions in advance of the Company’s upcoming Special Meeting scheduled for August 28, 2023. A replay of the webcast will be available on www.VoteWKHS.com.

The webcast included a question-and-answer session during which Workhorse Chief Executive Officer, Rick Dauch, and Workhorse Chief Financial Officer, Bob Ginnan, answered questions covering topics including rationale for the share authorization proposal, intended use for these funds, confidence in the Company’s financial targets, EV and Aero production and development plans and corporate governance.

Highlights from the webcast include the following commentary from management:

Workhorse’s intended use for the proceeds raised from the share issuance…

“We need additional capital to fund our next phase of execution. From a position of strength, we’re exploring several financing options. Those options will only be available to us if shareholders vote FOR the proposal. Primarily, we will use the proceeds to expand and advance our product roadmaps, continue to support our Aero business as it goes into production and continue to invest in supplier tooling and assembly equipment as we move into production of the W56.” - Rick Dauch

The plan for value creation…

“Simply put, we need our stockholders to help us build a bridge to long-term growth and stockholder value. We need to be able to issue shares to get financing so we can fund our execution and our growth plans. We’re confident the important work underway and the progress we are making across our EV portfolio will deliver value to shareholders over the long-term.” – Bob Ginnan

Workhorse’s plans to achieve 2023 revenue guidance…

“We have three clear, actionable priorities for the remainder of the year. Secure the HVIP voucher process in California - that is a critical enabler for us; sell the W4 CCs - based on input from dealer meetings we’ve had the last few weeks, we think we can do so; and ramp up W750 production.” – Rick Dauch

The Company’s belief in selling every truck it makes…

“I believe that [we can sell every truck we make]. I say that not based on my opinion or dream, but based on the feedback we’re getting from our dealers.” – Rick Dauch

Why stockholders should vote FOR the proposal…

“We’re on the precipice of success here at Workhorse. The market shift to EV is coming. It is coming slower that we thought or than anybody forecasted, and we need your help to extend our runway to get there. If you look at the CARB rules and the clean fleet rules specifically, by 2030 50% of all the Class 4-6 step van vehicles will be EV. We are positioning ourselves to ride that wave.” – Rick Dauch

THE TIME IS NOW - VOTE TODAY TO SUPPORT WORKHORSE’S PLANS FOR GROWTH AND VALUE CREATION

The Special Meeting is scheduled to be held on August 28, 2023. Workhorse stockholders of record at the close of business on July 10, 2023 (the “Record Date”), are entitled to vote at or in advance of the special meeting. Workhorse stockholders can visit www.VoteWKHS.com for additional information on the upcoming Special Meeting and proposal.

Holders of a majority of ALL our shares of common stock are required to vote in favor of this proposal for it to be approved. Because of this, it is imperative that every stockholder who wants Workhorse to be able to achieve the goals described above vote their shares FOR the proposal today.

Please follow the instructions shown on the proxy card or voting instruction form to vote your shares today. You can vote online or by phone until 11:59 P.M. ET on August 27, 2023. Or you can sign and mail in your proxy card.

Stockholders who have questions or need assistance voting your shares, please contact Morrow Sodali, Workhorse’s proxy solicitor:

Phone: 800-607-0088

wkhs.info@investor.morrowsodali.com

About Workhorse Group Inc.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

