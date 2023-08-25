Medical Radiation Detection, Monitoring, & Safety Market is Expected to Reach $1.4 billion | MarketsandMarkets.

Chicago, Aug. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In the near future, the field of medical radiation detection, monitoring, and safety is poised for remarkable advancements driven by technological innovation and growing emphasis on patient and healthcare worker safety. Integrating cutting-edge sensor technologies, artificial intelligence, and data analytics, radiation detection devices will become more compact, efficient, and precise, enabling real-time monitoring of radiation exposure during medical procedures. These developments will not only enhance patient care by minimizing radiation-related risks but also streamline healthcare workflows. Furthermore, the industry will witness an increased focus on comprehensive training programs and protocols for healthcare professionals to ensure safe and effective use of radiation-emitting medical equipment, fostering a culture of heightened awareness and responsible radiation practices.

Medical Radiation Detection, Monitoring, & Safety market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $1.0 billion in 2022 and is poised to reach $1.4 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2022 to 2027 according to a latest report published by MarketsandMarkets™. The high prevalence of cancers, the growing geriatric population, the growing number of radio diagnostic procedures performed, the rising adoption of radiation therapy, and the implementation of favorable government initiatives are the major factors driving the blood screening market’s growth.

Medical Radiation Detection, Monitoring, & Safety Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2022 $1.0 billion Estimated Value by 2027 $1.4 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 6.8% Market Size Available for 2020–2027 Forecast Period 2022–2027 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Detector type, product, end user, and region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World Report Highlights Updated financial information / product portfolio of players Key Market Opportunities R&D for technological advancement Key Market Drivers Increasing use of nuclear medicine and radiation therapy for diagnosis and treatment

Medical Radiation Detection, Monitoring, & Safety market major players covered in the report, such as:

Fortive (US)

Mirion Technologies, Inc. (US)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US)

Ludlum Measurements, Inc. (US)

IBA Worldwide (Belgium)

AliMed, Inc. (US)

Polimaster Ltd. (Republic of Belarus)

AmRay Group (Ireland)

Infab, LLC (US)

Burlington Medical (US)

Bertin Instruments (France)

Radiation Detection Company (RDC) Inc. (US)

Arrow-Tech, Inc. (US)

Centronic (UK)

SE International, Inc. (US)

ATOMTEX (Belarus)

Nucleonix Systems (India)

Alpha Spectra, Inc. (US)

LND (US)

Bar·Ray Products (US)

Trivitron Healthcare (India)

Micron Technology, Inc. (UK)

Scionix Holland (Netherland)

Lite Tech Industries, LLC (US)

BLOXR Solutions, LLC (US)

and Among Others

This report categorizes the medical radiation detection, monitoring, & safety market into the following segments and subsegments:

By Detector Type

Gas-filled Detectors Geiger–Muller Counters Ionization Chambers Dosimeters Radiation Survey Meters Proportional Counters

Scintillators Inorganic Scintillators Organic Scintillators

Solid-state Detectors Semiconductor Detectors Ionizing Radiation Detectors Terahertz Radiation Detectors



By Medical Radiation Detection and Monitoring Product

Personal Dosimeters Passive Dosimeters Optically Stimulated Luminescence (OSL) Dosimeters Thermoluminescent Dosimeters (TLD) Film Badges Active Dosimeters Self-reading Pocket Dosimeters Pocket Electroscopes

Area Process Monitors

Environment Radiation Monitors

Surface Contamination Monitors

Radioactive Material Monitors

Other Medical Radiation Detection and Monitoring Product

By Medical Radiation Safety Product

Full-body Protection Aprons Barriers and Shields

Face Protection Eye Wear Face Masks

Hand Safety Gloves Attenuating Sleeves

Other Medical Radiation Safety Products

By End User

Hospitals Radiation Therapy Radiology Dentistry Nuclear Medicine Emergency Care Other Hospital Departments

Non-Hospitals Imaging Centers Radiation Therapy and Cancer Centers Dental Clinics Orthopedic Facilities Other Non-Hospitals End User



By Region

North America US Canada

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

The key stakeholders in the Medical Radiation Detection, Monitoring, & Safety market include:

Healthcare Facilities: Hospitals, clinics, and diagnostic centers are major stakeholders as they use various radiation-emitting medical equipment. Ensuring the safety of patients and healthcare workers is crucial for these establishments.

Medical Device Manufacturers: Companies that produce X-ray machines, CT scanners, MRI machines, and other radiation-emitting medical devices play a significant role. They are responsible for integrating safety features and radiation detection systems into their equipment.

Radiation Safety Regulatory Authorities: Government agencies such as the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in the United States and their counterparts globally oversee the regulation and approval of radiation-emitting medical devices, as well as setting safety standards.

Radiation Safety Officers: These professionals are responsible for implementing and managing radiation safety programs within healthcare facilities. They ensure proper protocols are followed to minimize radiation exposure.

Radiation Detection Equipment Manufacturers: Companies that specialize in producing radiation detection devices, dosimeters, and monitoring systems are integral to the market. Their products enable real-time monitoring of radiation levels for safety purposes.

Medical Professionals: Radiologists, radiologic technologists, and other healthcare personnel who operate radiation-emitting equipment are important stakeholders. They must adhere to safety protocols to protect themselves and their patients.

Healthcare Administrators: Hospital administrators and managers need to invest in radiation safety measures and ensure that staff members are trained in radiation safety practices.

Medical Imaging Associations: Professional organizations like the Radiological Society of North America (RSNA) and the American Association of Physicists in Medicine (AAPM) play a role in establishing best practices and promoting safety in medical imaging.

Research Institutions: Academic and research institutions contribute to advancements in radiation detection technology and safety protocols through research and innovation.

Health Insurance Providers: These stakeholders may have an interest in ensuring that proper radiation safety measures are in place to prevent unnecessary health complications and costs associated with radiation exposure.

Patients: Ultimately, patients benefit from the efforts of all these stakeholders, as proper radiation detection, monitoring, and safety practices contribute to better patient outcomes and reduced risks during medical procedures.

Technology Providers: Companies that offer AI, data analytics, and software solutions for radiation safety and monitoring contribute to the technological advancements in the field.

These stakeholders collectively drive the development, implementation, and adherence to radiation safety measures in the medical field.

Recent Developments:

In March 2021, Infab, LLC (US) launched The 903 Reverse Vest & Skirt provides strong protection against scatter radiation with a secure and comfortable fit.

In October 2021, Mirion Technologies, Inc. (US) acquired Sun Nuclear Corporation, which is present in over 100 countries. This acquisition was meant to strengthen Mirion’s position in the market.

In January 2021, Infab, LLC (US) acquired MediDrapes, a provider of disposable protective drapes used in medical imaging equipment such as mini C-arms, fluoroscopes, and ultrasound machines, added to the company’s portfolio.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) of Medical Radiation Detection, Monitoring, & Safety Market:

What are the recent trends affecting the medical radiation detection, monitoring, & safety market?

Recent trends affecting the medical radiation detection, monitoring, & safety market are the COVID-19 outbreak, high prevalence of cancers, the growing geriatric population, and the growing number of radio diagnostic procedures performed.

What are the major types of detectors used in medical radiation detection, monitoring, & safety?

The detectors market is segmented into gas-filled detectors, solid-state detectors, and scintillators. The gas-filled detectors accounted for the largest share of the medical radiation detection, monitoring, & safety market in 2021, mainly due to the favorable performance-to-cost ratio of gas-filled detectors and their wide applications in the medical imaging field.

Who are the key players in the medical radiation detection, monitoring, & safety market?

The key players in this market are Fortive (US), Mirion Technologies, Inc. (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), Ludlum Measurements, Inc. (US), IBA Worldwide (Belgium), AliMed, Inc. (US), Polimaster Ltd. (Republic of Belarus), AmRay Group (Ireland), Infab, LLC (US), Burlington Medical (US), Bertin Instruments (France), Radiation Detection Company (RDC) Inc. (US), Arrow-Tech, Inc. (US), Centronic (UK), SE International, Inc. (US).

Who are the major end users of medical radiation detection, monitoring, & safety?

Based on end users, the medical radiation detection, monitoring, & safety market is segmented into hospitals and non-hospitals. In 2021, the hospitals segment accounted for the largest share of the medical radiation detection, monitoring, & safety market. The increasing number of hospitals across the globe is driving the growth of this segment.

Which region is lucrative for the medical radiation detection, monitoring, & safety market?

Like China, Japan, and India, the emerging economies in the Asia Pacific region will be lucrative markets for medical radiation detection, monitoring, & safety.

Report Objectives:

To define, describe, segment, and forecast the global medical radiation detection, monitoring, & safety market by detector type, product, end user, and region

To provide detailed information regarding the major factors influencing the market growth (such as drivers, opportunities, and challenges)

To analyze micromarkets with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the overall medical radiation detection, monitoring, & safety market

To analyze market opportunities for stakeholders and provide details of the competitive landscape for key players

To forecast the size of the market segments with respect to four regions, namely, North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.

To profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their product portfolios, market positions, and core competencies

To track and analyze company developments such as product launches, agreements, partnerships, and acquisitions in the medical radiation detection, monitoring, & safety market

To benchmark players within the market using the proprietary "Competitive Leadership Mapping" framework, which analyzes market players on various parameters within the broad categories of business and product strategy

