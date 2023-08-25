LITGRID AB publishes results for the half year of 2023

LITGRID AB, company code 302564383, registered office address Karlo Gustavo Emilio Manerheimo str.8, Vilnius, Lithuania, is publishing results of the Company for the six months of 2023.

Key financial indicators for I H of 2023:



Main financial results

I H of 2023

I H of 2022

Revenue, EUR million

166.9

145.2

EBITDA, EUR million

35.1

0.1

Net profit, EUR million

23

-9.2

ROE (for the last 12 months), percents

-8.7

-3.1

Adjusted* EBITDA, EUR million

20.4

18.6

Adjusted* NET profit, EUR million

10.5

6.5

Adjusted* ROE (for the last 12 months), percents

7.5

6.4







The adjustment of regulated income, costs and profitability indicators is carried out due to temporary regulatory difference from the regulated profitability approved by Council. The indicators are adjusted by the correction of income, which has already been approved by the decision of Council when the regulated transmission service prices of the reporting period were approved. Also, the indicators are adjusted by the deviation of the Council-approved (regulated) and actual profitability of the reporting period, which Council will evaluate when determining the transmission service prices for the coming period.





Attachments:

1. Interim report and financial results of the Company for I H of 2023.

2. Press release.





The individual authorized by LITGRID AB to provide additional information:

Mantas Bieliauskas

Communication project manager

Phone number. +370 370 652 53424

Email: mantas.bieliauskas@litgrid.eu

Attachments