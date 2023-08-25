Election of the Chairman of the Supervisory Board and new members of the Audit Committee

At the meeting of the Supervisory Board of Bigbank AS, held on 24 August 2023, Sven Raba was appointed as the new Chairman of the Supervisory Board of the company, starting the position retroactively from 31 July 2023.

At the same meeting, the Supervisory Board of Bigbank AS decided to elect new members of the Audit Committee by appointing Sven Raba and Vahur Voll as new members of the committee. The amendments will enter into force retroactively as of 31 July 2023. Bigbank AS Audit Committee continues with two members: Sven Raba and Vahur Voll.

Bigbank AS (www.bigbank.eu) is an Estonian capital-based bank specialising in loans and deposits for private and business customers. In addition to operations in Estonia, the bank has branches in Finland, Sweden, Latvia, Lithuania, and Bulgaria and offers its products on a cross-border basis in Austria, Germany, and the Netherlands. Bigbank’s total assets exceed 1.9 billion euros.

Argo Kiltsmann

Member of the Management Board

Telephone: +372 5393 0833

Email: argo.kiltsmann@bigbank.ee

www.bigbank.ee