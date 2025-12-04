Changes in the Supervisory Board of Bigbank AS

Bigbank AS announces that on 03 December 2025, the shareholders adopted a resolution to accept the voluntary resignation of Supervisory Board member Alari Aho, effective 14 January 2026, and to elect Jaanus Otsa and Hannes Vallikivi as new Supervisory Board members starting from 15 January 2026. The decision on the compliance of new supervisory board members with the suitability requirements must also be made by the Financial Supervision Authority.

As of 15 January 2026, the Supervisory Board of Bigbank AS will consist of the following members: Sven Raba, Juhani Jaeger, Andres Koern, Jaan Liitmäe, Jaanus Otsa, Hannes Vallikivi, and Vahur Voll.

Chairman of the Supervisory Board, Sven Raba, thanks the departing member Alari Aho and welcomes the new members: "I wish to thank Alari Aho for his valuable contribution to the Supervisory Board and the bank’s technological development. It is also a great pleasure to welcome two new independent members, Jaanus Otsa and Hannes Vallikivi. Jaanus Otsa’s extensive experience in management and strategic development will help strengthen the bank’s strategic direction, while Hannes Vallikivi’s deep legal expertise will support the bank in navigating the legal landscape."

Jaanus Otsa is an experienced business leader with over three decades of management and strategic development expertise. He is the founder and Chairman of the Supervisory Board of AS United Asset Management. He is also a member of the Supervisory Board of Iute Group AS and United Real Estate Fund MASF and serves as the Chairman of the Supervisory Board of OÜ Järvevana Kvartal I. Jaanus Otsa is a member of the Management Board of Osaühing BCA Center, Bernanke Holding OÜ, BREHIDA OÜ, Osaühing KENTEX Arendus, Krugman Holding OÜ, OÜ Lelle 24, Osaühing Markwend, Osaühing Revalton Ehitus, and OÜ UAM Holding. In addition, he is a member of the Management Board of Eesti Suurettevõtjate Assotsiatsioon ning Tallinna Kalevi Tenniseklubi. Previously, Jaanus Otsa has served as CEO at major construction companies, including OÜ Astlanda Ehitus and Skanska EMV AS. He has Civil Engineering (cum laude) degree from Tallinn Polytechnic Institute.

Hannes Vallikivi has extensive experience in the legal sector, currently serving as a Partner at law firm Walless (previously Derling Primus) since 2016. He is a member of the Management Board of Derling Innovations OÜ and Microsoft Estonia OÜ. In addition, he serves on the Supervisory Board of the Tartu Ülikooli Sihtasutus and is the Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Sihtasutus Iuridicum. Previously, Hannes Vallikivi was a Partner at Tark Grunte Sutkiene and has been member of the Estonian Bar Association since 1996. Hannes Vallikivi also served as President (2016–2019) and Vice President (2013–2016) of the Estonian Bar Association, contributing significantly to the legal profession in Estonia. He holds a magister juris in law from the University of Tartu and is currently pursuing PhD studies.

Additional information:

Martin Länts

Chairman of the Management Board

E-mail: martin.lants@bigbank.ee

www.bigbank.eu