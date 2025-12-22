Financial Supervision Authority Confirms Bigbank AS Pillar 2 Capital Requirements at the Current Level

In December 2025, the Financial Supervision Authority (FSA) presented Bigbank AS with the outcome of the annual Supervisory Review and Evaluation Process (SREP) capital adequacy calculation. As a result of the evaluation, the FSA decided to leave the Pillar 2 capital requirements for Bigbank AS unchanged.

A requirement for own funds (P2R) in the amount of 3.2% from the total risk exposure amount (TREA) applies to Bigbank AS on consolidated basis, of which at least 2.4% must be covered with Core Tier 1 own funds and at least 1.8% with Tier 1 capital.

The FSA has decided to also keep the Pillar 2 guidance (P2G), applicable to Bigbank AS on consolidated basis, on the same level compared to last year, which is 1.5% from the TREA.

With more than 30 years of operation history, Bigbank AS (www.bigbank.eu) is a commercial bank owned by Estonian capital. As of 30.11.2025, the bank's balance sheet total was 3.2 billion euros and equity was 298 million euros. The bank, which operates in nine countries, has a total of over 176,000 active customers and over 600 employees. The rating agency Moody's has issued Bigbank a long-term bank deposit rating of Ba1 and a base credit rating (BCA) and adjusted BCA of Ba2.

Additional information:

Argo Kiltsmann

Member of the Management Board

Phone: +372 5393 0833

E-mail: argo.kiltsmann@bigbank.ee

www.bigbank.ee