Corum Client Spatialest Acquired by Schneider Geospatial

SEATTLE, Aug. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Corum announces today that their client, Ireland-based, Spatialest, a leading provider of assessor-focused GIS-based SaaS solutions, was acquired by Align Capital Partners portfolio company Schneider Geospatial, LLC. The acquisition furthers Schneider Geospatial's mission to transform government interactions with technology.



"We were pleased to be selected as Spatialest's exclusive M&A advisor," said Jon Scott Corum Group's Chairman. He went on to say, "The gov-tech solutions from Spatialest are very highly regarded by US counties and, combined with Schneider Geospatial, will help them broaden their reach even further. Spatialest's CEO Ashley Moore and his team did an excellent job creating an industry leader."

"Spatialest was happy to have partnered with Corum on our M&A journey. Our relationship began when we attended one of their live conferences and met Jon Scott in London and got an excellent overview of the process," said Ashley Moore, Spatialest's CEO. He also said, "Jon and his team were extremely valuable in holding our hands through the process and especially diligence. Best of all, they brought several interested parties to the table, creating competitive tension and the best outcome for our shareholders."

Corum is the world's leading educator on tech trends, valuations, growth strategies and Tech M&A. Corum will host a half-day workshop, Selling Up Selling Out, in London on September 28th. Tech CEOs and founders will learn to prepare, position, research, value, negotiate and execute due diligence for maximum price and optimal structure in an M&A transaction. To register, visit www.corumgroup.com/events.

About Corum Group

Corum Group is the global leader in merger and acquisition services, specializing in serving sellers of software and related technology companies worldwide. With offices globally, Corum has completed over 500 software M&A transactions over the last 37 years. Corum's M&A advisors are highly experienced former tech CEOs, supported by industry-leading researchers, writers and valuators. For more information, visit www.corumgroup.com.

About Spatialest

Spatialest is a developer of geographic information systems (GIS) for the US tax assessment market. The software is designed to visualize property data in an intuitive way. The company's SaaS-based platforms provide a map tool for finding comparable sales and a dashboard for visualizing data, addressing appraisal modeling, comparable sales, appeals management, and property records. This enables assessors and property owners to analyze and share information, assisting the assessment process. The client base consists of millions of citizens across the US. Spatialest was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Northern Ireland. For more information, visit www.spatialest.com.

About Schneider Geospatial

Schneider Geospatial is a leading GIS-based SaaS provider of land and asset management solutions for local government and the Assessment industry in the US With a strong commitment to innovation and customer success, Schneider Geospatial empowers nearly a thousand state and local governments across the United States with comprehensive solutions and expert services to optimize and improve decision-making while enhancing public service delivery. Through strategic acquisitions and a customer-centric approach, Schneider Geospatial continues to shape the future of GovTech solutions. For more information, visit www.schneidergis.com.

About Align Capital Partners

Align Capital Partners is a growth-oriented private equity firm that partners with business owners and management teams to create shared success. ACP manages $1.5 billion in committed capital with investment teams in Cleveland and Dallas. ACP brings experience and resources to help lower-middle market companies accelerate their growth, to the benefit of management, employees and the firm's investors. ACP makes control investments in differentiated companies within the business services, technology, specialty manufacturing and distribution sectors. For more information, visit www.aligncp.com.

