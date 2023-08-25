Key Leaders Gather in Washington DC to Discuss the Real Estate Market

Woburn , MA, Aug. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EXIT Realty Corp. International’s Co-Chair, Tami Bonnell, will join leaders from across the real estate industry September 5-7 for the RISMedia 2023 CEO & Leadership Exchange.

The conference will be held at The Mayflower Hotel in Washington, DC and will address topics such as the state of the economy, current housing policy and staying current as the industry evolves.

Mrs. Bonnell will address the gathering on the subject of leading through changing times. “Our industry is going through a shift. We’re seeing that the companies which were led transactionally are struggling, while the compassionate, transformational companies are doing well,” she says. “To me, leading with compassion and creating a people-first culture is a key differentiator between a transformational business and a transactional one. I’m looking forward to sharing ways real estate professionals can navigate through these changing times including shifting from a focus on the next transaction to making a positive difference. When you’re a compassionate leader, loyalty from agents and customers increases, your income rises, and you develop raving fans.”

The event also celebrates 2023 Real Estate Newsmakers and Hall of Fame Inductees. Honorees from EXIT Realty include:

Achievers

Anthony Domathoti, Broker/Owner EXIT Realty Premium, NY

Kenny Lynn and Stacy Strobl, Regional Owners, EXIT Southeast

Influencer

Annette Anthony, Director of Corporate Engagement, EXIT Realty Corp. International

Trailblazer

John Packes, CTO, EXIT Realty Corp. International

Crusader

Tami Bonnell, Co-Chair, EXIT Realty Corp. International

Luminary

Steve Morris, Founder & Chairman, EXIT Realty Corp. International

For more information, please visit https://www.rismedia.com/events

About EXIT Realty: EXIT Realty is a company founded and built on human potential. A full service, forward-thinking, real estate franchisor with offices across North America, EXIT has to-date paid out more than a half a billion dollars in single-level residual income to its associates. A portion of every transaction fee received by EXIT Realty Corp. International is applied to its charitable fund, and to-date, $7 million has been allocated to charity. For more information, please visit www.exitrealty.com and www.joinexitrealty.com.

