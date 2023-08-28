Application for the transfer of minority shares to the majority shareholder

In connection with the proposed completion of the takeover of the shares held by the minority shareholders, which is planned to take place via Nasdaq CSD on 29.08.2023, the management board of Aktsiaselts BALTIKA (hereinafter "Baltika") has today, on 28.08.2023, submitted an application for the transfer of the shares held by the minority shareholders to the majority shareholder, KJK BLTK Holding AS, for compensation of EUR 0.08 per share, in accordance with the resolution of the extraordinary general meeting of shareholders of Baltika held on 27.07.2023.

The settlement of the shares and the compensation payable for the shares is scheduled to take place on or around 29.08.2023. The settlement of the transaction will be effected automatically and no steps need to be taken by the minority shareholders for the purposes thereof.