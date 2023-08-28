SSCP Lager Bidco AB (publ) – Interim report for second quarter 2023

Date: 28th of August 2023

SSCP Lager BidCo AB (publ) – Consolidated financial information for the period 1st April – 30th June 2023.

Today SSCP Lager Bidco AB (publ) published the interim report for the second quarter, the report can be downloaded on www.logent.se or via the link below.

For more information, please contact:

Johan Wallmander, CFO, telephone number: +46 70 351 77 24, johan.wallmander@logent.se or

Linda Aidanpää Baronnet, CEO, telephone number: +46 70 785 87 25, linda.aidanpaa@logent.se

This information is information that SSCP Lager BidCo AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 12:30 CET on 28th of August, 2023.

About Logent Group

Logent is a comprehensive and independent logistics partner, with a Nordic base and with global networks. We have a wide range of services and create value for our customers through guaranteed cost and quality improvements. Our services include Logistics Services such as Warehouse Management, Transport Management and Customs, Port and Combined Terminals, Staffing Services and Consulting Services. This means that Logent has grown to a turnover of about SEK 2.2 billion from the start in 2006 and employs approximately 3,000 people.

SSCP Lager BidCo AB (publ) – Interim report for the second quarter 2023 Link

