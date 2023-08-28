RetinalGenix Technologies Inc. Announces the Addition of Fred Chasalow, Ph.D., to the Medical Advisory Board of DNA-GPS

PETALUMA, Calif., Aug. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RetinalGeniX™ Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB:RTGN) (“RetinalGeniX” or the “Company”) today announced the addition of Fred Chasalow, Ph.D., to the Medical Advisory Board of DNA-GPS™. He will also advise RTGN on its other corporate activities. In this capacity, specifically, he will (a) participate in therapeutic drug selection and development and (b) assist in linking high-resolution retinal imaging (RetinalCam™) both to systemic disease and to DNA-GPS™ pharmacogenetic mapping.



As RetinalGeniX DNA-GPS™ seeks to evolve into a diagnostic and therapeutic company, it plans to use pharmacogenetic mapping and high-resolution imaging RetinalGeniX DNA-GPS to validate and guide the development of novel methods and therapeutic products. Dr. Chasalow will also help guide the development of laboratory tests to be used both for at ‘home’ DNA-GPS™ patient blood tests and at-home RNA GPS™ patient blood tests.

Dr. Chasalow earned his Ph.D. in biochemistry at Brandeis University. He served as a post-doctoral fellow at ALZA (employee #8) and then as a Senior Research Associate at Columbia P&S (now Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons) with Dr. Seymour Lieberman. From 1977 to 1995, Dr. Chasalow served at several academic appointments, finally ending as Professor of Pediatrics at SUNY, Brooklyn, and Chief of Pediatric Research at Maimonides Medical Center and Director of its Pediatric Endocrine Laboratory. During this period, much of his research included establishing diagnostic methods appropriate for small samples available from infants.

In 1991, Dr. Chasalow was appointed as a member of the SuperGen Scientific Advisory Board and played a key role in the scientific development of SuperGen, leading to its successful IPO in 1996. His business experience includes a short stint as an Associate Vice President at Morgan Stanley and 15 years as an independent financial advisor. In 1995, Dr. Chasalow was one of the founders of AMUR Research. It was in his capacity as Chief Scientific Officer that Dr. Chasalow started the investigation that led to the discovery of three novel steroids. Later, AMUR was sold to SuperGen. In 2015, Dr. Chasalow founded IOMA LLC. At IOMA, Dr. Chasalow is credited with discovering three novel steroids. These play a key role in the disease process leading to pre-eclampsia syndrome and, potentially, may lead to its therapy. This spring, Dr. Chasalow sold IOMA to Coddle Creek Capital, where he continues to serve as a consultant.

“Dr. Chasalow brings extensive scientific and business experience to RTGN. We welcome the expertise that Fred brings to RetinalGeniX DNA-GPS to assist in the development of this new technology in healthcare,” said Dr. Larry Perich, Director of the DNA/GPS program at RetinalGeniX.

About RetinalGeniX

RetinalGeniX is an ophthalmic research and development company focused on developing technologies to screen, monitor, diagnose, and treat ocular, optical, and sight-threatening disorders. Our mission is to prevent vision loss and blindness due to diabetic retinopathy and maculopathy through early detection from use of two devices: (1) Retinal Imaging Screening Device (RetinalGeniXTM), being designed as a portable, high-resolution retinal imaging Diabetic screening system providing a 200-degree field of view without requiring pupil dilation; and (2) RetinalCamTM, being designed as a high-resolution home monitoring retinal imaging device and physician alert system offering real-time communication with physicians available 24/7.

These forward-looking statements are based on management's expectations and assumptions as of the date of this press release and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict, that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations and assumptions from those set forth or implied by any forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, among others, the Company's ability to evolve into a diagnostic and therapeutic company using pharmacogenetic mapping and high-resolution imaging RetinalGeniX, DNA-GPS to validate and guide the development of novel methods and therapeutic products, the contribution of Dr. Chasalow and the risk factors described in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 and the Company's subsequent filings with the SEC, including subsequent periodic reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K. The information in this release is provided only as of the date of this release, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release on account of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

