Euro Sun Enters into NSR Royalty Agreement for Gross Proceeds of $4 Million

TORONTO, Aug. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Euro Sun Mining Inc., (TSX: ESM) (“Euro Sun” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a net smelter return royalty agreement (the “Agreement”) with certain purchasers (together, the “Holder”) for the Company’s Rovina Valley Project (the “Property”).

Pursuant to the Agreement, the Holder acquired a 1.0% net smelter return (“NSR”) royalty for consideration of C$4.0 million (the “Royalty”), with C$2.0 million paid as of the date of the Agreement and the remainder to be paid within nine months. Furthermore, the Company has the right, on behalf of the Holder, to sell the Royalty to a third-party purchaser subject to minimum purchase prices by such third-party (the “Royalty Sale Right”). Should the Company exercise the Royalty Sale Right, it agrees to grant to the Holder a 0.5% net smelter return royalty on all copper produced at the Property.

In connection with the sale of the Royalty, the Company granted 32,000,000 common share warrants to the Holder (the “Warrants”), which shall only vest upon the Company’s exercise of the Royalty Sale Right. Each Warrant will entitle the Holder to acquire one additional Common Share of the Company at an exercise price of C$0.125 per common share of the Company (the “Common Shares”) until August 25, 2028, representing a significant premium to the current market price of the Common Shares.

About Euro Sun Mining Inc.

Euro Sun is a Toronto Stock Exchange listed mining company focused on the exploration and development of its 100%-owned Rovina Valley gold and copper project located in west-central Romania, which hosts the second largest gold deposit in Europe.

