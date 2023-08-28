ParaZero to Present its Leading Safety Systems for Commercial Drones at the International Drone Show in Denmark

ParaZero Technologies sets the standard for drone safety at the annual International Drone Show, unveiling its innovative solutions for safer drone operations in urban environments

Tel Aviv, Israel, Aug. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ParaZero Technologies Ltd. (Nasdaq: PRZO) (“ParaZero”), an aerospace company focused on drone safety systems for commercial drones and urban air mobility aircraft, announces it will showcase its unique drone safety systems in the International Drone Show in Odense, Denmark on August 29, 2023.

As drones integrate more into global industries, the demand for robust safety solutions has grown exponentially. The International Drone Show is the ideal platform to discuss, display, and demonstrate the revolutionary safety systems that ParaZero offers. The company's innovative autonomous safety systems have become integral for many commercial drone operations, particularly in populated areas and beyond-visual-line-of-sight (BVLOS) scenarios.

“The International Drone Show in Denmark presents an opportunity to engage with industry experts. We are thrilled to showcase our latest safety solutions, designed meticulously to cater to the evolving needs of the drone industry," commented Boaz Shetzer, Chief Executive Officer of ParaZero.

With ParaZero’s state-of-the-art technology, numerous organizations and drone operators worldwide have achieved regulatory approvals for advanced operations. This includes flight operations beyond visual line of sight (BVLOS), operations over people (OOP), activities in densely populated regions, and drone delivery services. All these advancements underscore the importance of having a reliable safety system that can swiftly react to in-flight anomalies, ensuring not just the drone's safety but also that of the surroundings.

Meet us at booth 37 or contact us at: contact@parazero.com

