ParaZero Secures First Order from Israeli Defense Entity for DefendAir Counter-UAS Systems

Kfar Saba, Israel, Jan. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ParaZero Technologies Ltd. (Nasdaq: PRZO) (the “company” or “ParaZero”), an aerospace defense company pioneering smart, autonomous solutions for the global manned and unmanned aerial systems (UAS) industry, announced today it has received its first purchase order from a main Israeli defense entity for the Company’s advanced DefendAir Counter-Unmanned Aerial Systems (CUAS).

This landmark order marks ParaZero’s first direct contract with this leading defense entity for its DefendAir anti-drone technology. The systems will support the defense entity’s extensive procurement initiatives amid heightened drone threats identified in recent conflicts, addressing the escalating drone threat as one of the primary risks to ground forces and critical operations.

DefendAir is a multi-layered, soft-kill CUAS solution featuring patented net-launching technology that enables safe, non-kinetic interception of hostile drones with minimal collateral damage. DefendAir has demonstrated 100% interception success in multiple field trials and is designed to protect troops, infrastructure, and urban environments from evolving unmanned aerial threats.

“We are honored to receive this first order from a leading Israeli defense entity, a testament to the reliability and effectiveness of our DefendAir systems in real-world defense scenarios,” said Ariel Alon, CEO of ParaZero. “Following the lessons of recent conflicts, where drones have emerged as a significant battlefield challenge, this procurement underscores the urgent need for advanced, scalable counter-drone capabilities. We are proud to contribute to enhancing the protection of Israeli forces and look forward to supporting broader deployment of our technology.”

The order includes delivery of DefendAir units along with integration and training support to ensure rapid operational readiness.

About ParaZero Technologies

ParaZero Technologies Ltd. (Nasdaq: PRZO) is an aerospace defense company pioneering smart, autonomous solutions for the global manned and unmanned aerial systems (UAS) industry. Founded in 2014 by aviation professionals and drone industry veterans, ParaZero is a recognized leader in advanced drone technologies, supporting commercial, industrial, and governmental operations worldwide. The company’s product portfolio includes SafeAir, an autonomous parachute recovery system designed for aerial safety and regulatory compliance; DefendAir, a counter-UAS net-launching platform for protection against hostile drones in both battlefield and urban environments; and DropAir, a precision aerial delivery system. ParaZero’s mission is to redefine the boundaries of aerial operations with intelligent, mission-ready systems that enhance safety, scalability, and security. For more information, visit https://parazero.com .

