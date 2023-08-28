PowerPlan to Host Utilities From Across North America at October 2023 Technology User Conference

Live from San Diego, ELEVATE 2023 brings together hundreds of utility accounting and tax professionals for 50+ learning sessions, client-led case studies, networking, product demos, general sessions and more.



ATLANTA, Aug. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PowerPlan, Inc., a leading provider of SaaS-based asset accounting software solutions for the energy industry, has announced it will host its user conference, ELEVATE 2023, in San Diego, CA. The conference, held every 18 months, is designed to help users from tax and accounting teams extract maximum value from its full suite of technology solutions.

The conference offers numerous learning and information sharing opportunities for PowerPlan users:

Exclusive previews of PowerPlan’s latest product innovations and roadmaps

Dozens of breakout sessions in strategically relevant tracks including asset accounting, income tax, and cloud transformation

Best practice forums

Hands-on training

Lively panel discussions

Product demonstrations

Customer-led case study presentations

Executive roundtable discussion

Networking events



“The ELEVATE 2023 conference is our premier customer event, offering users and staff experts the chance to come together for hands-on learning, networking and more. Held every 18 months, it’s a highly anticipated gathering unlike any other in the utilities industry. ELEVATE is an invaluable opportunity for industry peers to learn from each other and for PowerPlan users to learn how to unlock the full potential of PowerPlan technology for their organizations,” explains Suzanne Ward, Chief Product Officer.

Attendees can earn approximately 44 CPE credits for attending ELEVATE 2023.

About PowerPlan

PowerPlan software provides financial insight into how complex rules and regulations impact your organization – empowering you to make credible decisions that improve overall corporate performance. The integrated solution provides complete visibility starting with forecasting and monitoring, to scenario planning and analytics, while maintaining financial compliance. For more information, email info@powerplan.com or visit www.powerplan.com .

