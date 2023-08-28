Middle East and North Africa OTT TV and Video Market Forecasts Report 2023-2029: Netflix Faces Resilient Competition from Local Players in Market Leadership

Dublin, Aug. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Middle East and North Africa OTT TV and Video Forecasts 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

There will be 28 million SVOD subscriptions across 13 Arabic countries by 2029, up from 15 million in 2023. Netflix will still lead the market, but local players will provide a strong challenge.

As some of the US-based platforms lower their global rollout and local content commitments, the Arabic players will thrive.

StarzPlay, Shahid VIP and OSN+ will account for 46% of the Arabic total subscriptions by 2029, collectively adding 4.7 million subscribers from 2023.

This PDF and excel report comes in two parts:

  • Insight: Detailed country-by-country analysis in a 65-page PDF document.
  • A 70-page Excel workbook covering each year from 2015 to 2029 for 20 countries by household penetration, by SVOD subscribers and by OTT revenues for movies and TV episodes. As well as summary tables by country and by platform.

