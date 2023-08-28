Amphenol Sine Systems ecomate® Circular Connectors Featured by Heilind Electronics

WILMINGTON, Mass., Aug. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heilind Electronics, a global distributor of interconnect, electromechanical, and sensor products, is featuring the full line of Amphenol Sine ecomate® Circular Connectors.

The ecomate® family provides an IP65-69K rating range when mated for both indoor and outdoor industrial applications. Materials include durable plastic or metal construction with easy, quick, and secure coupling.

ecomate® variants include:

ecomate® Aquarius™: Capable of 45A/600V in a selection of 6 shell sizes and 28 insert arrangements. Mixed power and signal. IP67/IP69K when mated.

Capable of 45A/600V in a selection of 6 shell sizes and 28 insert arrangements. Mixed power and signal. IP67/IP69K when mated. ecomate® RM: Rugged, metal, shielded connectors available in 8 shell sizes and 28 insert arrangements. Zinc alloy housing is suitable for indoors and outdoors.

Rugged, metal, shielded connectors available in 8 shell sizes and 28 insert arrangements. Zinc alloy housing is suitable for indoors and outdoors. ecomate® RSSM: Rugged, superior seal, metal connectors that are based on MIL-DTL-26482 standard.

Rugged, superior seal, metal connectors that are based on MIL-DTL-26482 standard. ecomate® Plastic: Circular plastic connector series maintains IP65/67 in mated condition and accommodates a wire range of 26-14 AWG.

Amphenol Sine Systems ecomate® connectors are well suited to industrial factory automation, heavy equipment, transportation, and entertainment and lighting applications.

Shop the full catalog of ecomate® connectors to complete your harsh environment capable projects at Heilind.com.

About Heilind Electronics

Heilind Electronics, Inc. (www.heilind.com) is one of the world’s leading distributors of connectors, relays, sensors, switches, thermal management, and circuit protection products, terminal blocks, wire and cable, wiring accessories, and insulation and identification products. Founded in 1974, Heilind has locations throughout the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, Singapore, Hong Kong, and China.

About Amphenol Sine Systems

Amphenol Sine Systems designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance industrial interconnect systems, including environmental and heavy-duty connectors. These products are used in factory automation, motion control, heavy equipment, alternative energy, rail mass transportation and many other industries.

