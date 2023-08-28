BNP PARIBAS Group: share buyback - declaration of transactions in own shares from 21 August 2023 to 25 August 2023

Paris, 28 August 2023

BNP Paribas share buyback programme

Declaration of transactions in own shares

from August 21, 2023 to August 25, 2023

In accordance with Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 on Market Abuse and Article 3 (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 supplementing Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 through regulatory technical standards concerning the conditions applicable to buyback programs and stabilization measures, BNP Paribas informs the market of the following transactions in own shares:

Name of issuer Identification code of issuer (Legal Entity Identifier) Day of transaction Identification code of financial instrument Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares * Market (MIC Code) BNP PARIBAS R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83 21/08/2023 FR0000131104 30 000 58,7457 AQEU BNP PARIBAS R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83 21/08/2023 FR0000131104 140 000 58,7573 CEUX BNP PARIBAS R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83 21/08/2023 FR0000131104 30 000 58,8697 TQEX BNP PARIBAS R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83 21/08/2023 FR0000131104 392 000 58,7822 XPAR BNP PARIBAS R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83 22/08/2023 FR0000131104 29 739 59,1345 AQEU BNP PARIBAS R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83 22/08/2023 FR0000131104 140 000 59,1216 CEUX BNP PARIBAS R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83 22/08/2023 FR0000131104 30 000 59,1307 TQEX BNP PARIBAS R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83 22/08/2023 FR0000131104 363 261 59,1275 XPAR BNP PARIBAS R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83 23/08/2023 FR0000131104 29 727 58,7256 AQEU BNP PARIBAS R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83 23/08/2023 FR0000131104 140 073 58,7170 CEUX BNP PARIBAS R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83 23/08/2023 FR0000131104 30 004 58,7211 TQEX BNP PARIBAS R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83 23/08/2023 FR0000131104 334 196 58,7173 XPAR BNP PARIBAS R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83 24/08/2023 FR0000131104 29 635 58,7559 AQEU BNP PARIBAS R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83 24/08/2023 FR0000131104 91 408 58,7742 CEUX BNP PARIBAS R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83 24/08/2023 FR0000131104 32 565 58,7393 TQEX BNP PARIBAS R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83 24/08/2023 FR0000131104 394 392 58,7321 XPAR BNP PARIBAS R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83 25/08/2023 FR0000131104 26 570 58,7127 AQEU BNP PARIBAS R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83 25/08/2023 FR0000131104 140 764 58,6719 CEUX BNP PARIBAS R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83 25/08/2023 FR0000131104 30 435 58,6681 TQEX BNP PARIBAS R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83 25/08/2023 FR0000131104 361 231 58,6713 XPAR * Four-digit rounding after the decimal TOTAL 2 796 000 58,8087

As of 25 August 2023, since the launch of the second tranche of the share buyback programme, BNP Paribas purchased 8,011,000 shares, equal to 0.6% of the share capital, for a total consideration of 471,712,085 euros.

The description of the share buyback programme is available on BNP Paribas’s website:

https://invest.bnpparibas/en/search/reports/documents/regulated-information

