BNP PARIBAS Group: share buyback - declaration of transactions in own shares from 21 August 2023 to 25 August 2023

Paris, 28 August 2023
BNP Paribas share buyback programme
Declaration of transactions in own shares
from August 21, 2023 to August 25, 2023
In accordance with Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 on Market Abuse and Article 3 (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 supplementing Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 through regulatory technical standards concerning the conditions applicable to buyback programs and stabilization measures, BNP Paribas informs the market of the following transactions in own shares:
|Name of issuer
|Identification code of issuer (Legal Entity Identifier)
|Day of transaction
|Identification code of financial instrument
|Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares)
|Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares *
|Market (MIC Code)
|BNP PARIBAS
|R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83
|21/08/2023
|FR0000131104
|30 000
|58,7457
|AQEU
|BNP PARIBAS
|R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83
|21/08/2023
|FR0000131104
|140 000
|58,7573
|CEUX
|BNP PARIBAS
|R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83
|21/08/2023
|FR0000131104
|30 000
|58,8697
|TQEX
|BNP PARIBAS
|R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83
|21/08/2023
|FR0000131104
|392 000
|58,7822
|XPAR
|BNP PARIBAS
|R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83
|22/08/2023
|FR0000131104
|29 739
|59,1345
|AQEU
|BNP PARIBAS
|R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83
|22/08/2023
|FR0000131104
|140 000
|59,1216
|CEUX
|BNP PARIBAS
|R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83
|22/08/2023
|FR0000131104
|30 000
|59,1307
|TQEX
|BNP PARIBAS
|R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83
|22/08/2023
|FR0000131104
|363 261
|59,1275
|XPAR
|BNP PARIBAS
|R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83
|23/08/2023
|FR0000131104
|29 727
|58,7256
|AQEU
|BNP PARIBAS
|R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83
|23/08/2023
|FR0000131104
|140 073
|58,7170
|CEUX
|BNP PARIBAS
|R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83
|23/08/2023
|FR0000131104
|30 004
|58,7211
|TQEX
|BNP PARIBAS
|R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83
|23/08/2023
|FR0000131104
|334 196
|58,7173
|XPAR
|BNP PARIBAS
|R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83
|24/08/2023
|FR0000131104
|29 635
|58,7559
|AQEU
|BNP PARIBAS
|R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83
|24/08/2023
|FR0000131104
|91 408
|58,7742
|CEUX
|BNP PARIBAS
|R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83
|24/08/2023
|FR0000131104
|32 565
|58,7393
|TQEX
|BNP PARIBAS
|R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83
|24/08/2023
|FR0000131104
|394 392
|58,7321
|XPAR
|BNP PARIBAS
|R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83
|25/08/2023
|FR0000131104
|26 570
|58,7127
|AQEU
|BNP PARIBAS
|R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83
|25/08/2023
|FR0000131104
|140 764
|58,6719
|CEUX
|BNP PARIBAS
|R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83
|25/08/2023
|FR0000131104
|30 435
|58,6681
|TQEX
|BNP PARIBAS
|R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83
|25/08/2023
|FR0000131104
|361 231
|58,6713
|XPAR
|* Four-digit rounding after the decimal
|TOTAL
|2 796 000
|58,8087
As of 25 August 2023, since the launch of the second tranche of the share buyback programme, BNP Paribas purchased 8,011,000 shares, equal to 0.6% of the share capital, for a total consideration of 471,712,085 euros.
The description of the share buyback programme is available on BNP Paribas’s website:
https://invest.bnpparibas/en/search/reports/documents/regulated-information
