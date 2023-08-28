DISCLOSURE OF TRADING IN OWN SHARES

Paris, FRANCE

        Paris, August 28, 2023

DISCLOSURE OF TRADING IN OWN SHARES
FROM AUGUST 21 TO 25, 2023

        
In accordance with the authorization granted by the Shareholders’ Meeting in order to trade in own shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchases, Rexel declares the following purchases of its own shares from August 21 to 25, 2023.

Name of IssuerIdentification code of the IssuerDay of the transactionIdentification code of the financial instrumentTotal daily volume (quantity of shares)Average Weighted daily acquisition priceIdentification code of the Market
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6221/08/2023FR001045120330 000 21,1409XPAR
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6221/08/2023FR001045120320 000 21,1432DXE
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6221/08/2023FR00104512035 000 21,1378TQE
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6221/08/2023FR00104512035 000 21,1362AQE
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6222/08/2023FR001045120344 212 21,2352XPAR
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6222/08/2023FR001045120314 950 21,2300DXE
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6222/08/2023FR0010451203838 21,1169TQE
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6223/08/2023FR001045120340 000 21,3231XPAR
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6223/08/2023FR001045120315 000 21,3228DXE
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6224/08/2023FR001045120335 002 21,2753XPAR
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6224/08/2023FR001045120319 998 21,2929DXE
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6225/08/2023FR001045120340 378 20,9423XPAR
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6225/08/2023FR001045120324 622 20,9407DXE

The detailed reporting is available:

- on Rexel’s website: www.rexel.com in Investors/Regulated information/Share buyback program section
- or by clicking on the following link: http://www.rexel.com/en/finance/documentation-regulated-information/sharebuyback program/weekly-share-buyback-programs/

        

