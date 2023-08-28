Paris, August 28, 2023

RELEASE

DISCLOSURE OF TRADING IN OWN SHARES

FROM AUGUST 21 TO 25, 2023



In accordance with the authorization granted by the Shareholders’ Meeting in order to trade in own shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchases, Rexel declares the following purchases of its own shares from August 21 to 25, 2023.

Name of Issuer Identification code of the Issuer Day of the transaction Identification code of the financial instrument Total daily volume (quantity of shares) Average Weighted daily acquisition price Identification code of the Market REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 21/08/2023 FR0010451203 30 000 21,1409 XPAR REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 21/08/2023 FR0010451203 20 000 21,1432 DXE REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 21/08/2023 FR0010451203 5 000 21,1378 TQE REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 21/08/2023 FR0010451203 5 000 21,1362 AQE REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 22/08/2023 FR0010451203 44 212 21,2352 XPAR REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 22/08/2023 FR0010451203 14 950 21,2300 DXE REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 22/08/2023 FR0010451203 838 21,1169 TQE REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 23/08/2023 FR0010451203 40 000 21,3231 XPAR REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 23/08/2023 FR0010451203 15 000 21,3228 DXE REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 24/08/2023 FR0010451203 35 002 21,2753 XPAR REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 24/08/2023 FR0010451203 19 998 21,2929 DXE REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 25/08/2023 FR0010451203 40 378 20,9423 XPAR REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 25/08/2023 FR0010451203 24 622 20,9407 DXE

The detailed reporting is available:

- on Rexel’s website: www.rexel.com in Investors/Regulated information/Share buyback program section

- or by clicking on the following link: http://www.rexel.com/en/finance/documentation-regulated-information/sharebuyback program/weekly-share-buyback-programs/

