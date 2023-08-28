Solvay publishes first half 2023 figures for SpecialtyCo and EssentialCo







Brussels, August 28, 2023 at 6 pm CEST – Solvay today announced that it has published on its website the first half 2023 figures in respect of SpecialtyCo and EssentialCo.

This information is made available in connection with the projected Partial Demerger. More specifically it contains:

- H1 2023 Unaudited Condensed Interim Combined Financial Statements for SpecialtyCo, available here

- H1 2023 Unaudited pro forma Financial Information for EssentialCo, available here





Disclaimer

The contemplated separation of Solvay is subject to general market conditions and customary closing conditions, including final approval by the Board of Directors of Solvay SA, consent of certain financing providers and shareholder approval at an extraordinary general meeting, and is expected to be completed in December 2023. There can be no assurance, however, regarding the ultimate timing of the separation or that the separation will actually be completed. Solvay SA and Specialty Holdco Belgium SRL (“SpecialtyCo”) will keep the market informed if and when appropriate.

This press release is for informational purposes only and is not intended to, and does not, constitute an offer or invitation to sell or solicitation of an offer to subscribe for or buy, or an invitation to purchase or subscribe for, any securities of Solvay SA or SpecialtyCo, any part of the business or assets described herein, or any other interests or the solicitation of any vote or approval in any jurisdiction in connection with the transactions described herein or otherwise, nor shall there be any sale, issuance or transfer of securities in any jurisdiction in contravention of applicable law. This press release should not be construed in any manner as a recommendation to any reader thereof.

This press release is not a prospectus or other offering document for the purposes of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 of June 14, 2017 (as amended, the “Prospectus Regulation”).

The distribution of this press release may be restricted by law in certain jurisdictions and persons into whose possession any document or other information referred to herein comes, should inform themselves about and observe any such restriction. Any failure to comply with these restrictions may constitute a violation of the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

This press release is directed solely to persons in the United Kingdom who (i) have professional experience in matters relating to investments, such persons falling within the definition of “investment professionals” in Article 19(5) of the FSMA (Financial Promotion) Order 2005, as amended (the “Financial Promotion Order”) or (ii) are persons falling within Article 49(2)(a) to (d) of the Financial Promotion Order or other persons to whom it may lawfully be communicated or caused to be communicated, (all such persons together being referred to as “relevant persons”). This press release is directed only to relevant persons and must not be acted on or relied on by persons who are not relevant persons.