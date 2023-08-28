Phillips Edison & Company to Present at BofA Securities 2023 Global Real Estate Conference

CINCINNATI, Aug. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (Nasdaq: PECO) (“PECO”), one of the nation’s largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored neighborhood shopping centers, today announced that Jeff Edison, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to present at the BofA Securities 2023 Global Real Estate Conference on Wednesday, September 13, 2023 at 12:40 p.m. Eastern Time.



Event: PECO Presentation at BofA Securities 2023 Global Real Estate Conference

Date: Wednesday, September 13, 2023

Time: 12:40 p.m. Eastern Time

Speakers: Jeff Edison, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; Devin Murphy, President; John Caulfield, Chief Financial Officer

Live Webcast: PECO BofA Securities 2023 Global Real Estate Conference Presentation

A replay of the webcast will be posted within 24 hours after the conclusion of the live event to the Company’s website at https://investors.phillipsedison.com/.

About Phillips Edison & Company

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (“PECO”) is one of the nation’s largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored neighborhood shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers. PECO’s centers feature a mix of national and regional retailers providing necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States. PECO’s top grocery anchors include Kroger, Publix, Albertsons and Ahold Delhaize. As of June 30, 2023, PECO managed 294 shopping centers, including 274 wholly-owned centers comprising 31.4 million square feet across 31 states and 20 shopping centers owned in one institutional joint venture. PECO is exclusively focused on creating great omni-channel, grocery-anchored shopping experiences and improving communities, one neighborhood shopping center at a time.

Investors:

Kimberly Green, Head of Investor Relations

(513) 692-3399, kgreen@phillipsedison.com

Media:

Cherilyn Megill, Chief Marketing Officer

(801) 415-4373, cmegill@phillipsedison.com