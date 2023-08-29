Share buybacks in Spar Nord Bank – transactions in week 34

Company announcement no. 52

In company announcement no. 8 2023, Spar Nord announced a share buyback programme of up to DKK 300 million. The share buyback was initiated on 13 February 2023.

The purpose of the share buyback is to reduce the bank’s share capital by the shares acquired under the programme, and the programme is executed pursuant to Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 (“Market Abuse Regulation”).

In week 34, the following transactions were made under the share buyback programme.

Number of shares Average purchase price Transaction value (DKK) Accumulated from

from last announcement 1,868,100 204,938,546 21 August 2023 12,000 105.97 1,271,640 22 August 2023 11,000 106.58 1,172,380 23 August 2023 13,000 103.80 1,349,400 24 August 2023 13,000 104.63 1,360,190 25 August 2023 13,000 105.98 1,377,740 Total week 34 62,000 6,531,350 Total accumulated 1,930,100 211,469,896

Following the above transactions, Spar Nord holds a total of 2,061,196 treasury shares, equal to 1.71 % of the Bank’s share capital.

Please direct any questions regarding this release to Rune Brandt Børglum, Head of Investor Relations, on tel, + 45 9634 4236.

Rune Brandt Børglum

Head of Investor Relation

