Global Shipping Industry Industry Analysis and Forecast Report 2023: COVID-19, Bunker Oil Prices, Target Price Sensitivity, China's Steel Industry Influence, and Prospects of Industry Consolidation

The global shipping industry stands as a pivotal pillar in the intricate web of international trade, serving as the linchpin for the seamless movement of goods across borders and the interconnection of global markets. Its scope encompasses an array of transportation modes, ranging from container ships and bulk carriers to tankers and specialized vessels, catering to the diverse demands and cargo requisites of a worldwide market.

Among these, container shipping asserts its dominance as a leading segment, commanding a significant 60% share of the global seaborne trade. This segment's proficiency in facilitating the efficient and standardized conveyance of an extensive array of goods is unparalleled. Notably bustling hubs such as Shanghai (China), Singapore, Rotterdam (Netherlands), and Los Angeles (USA) exemplify the heart of this dynamic maritime network, underscoring its global significance.

As economies recover from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and trade volumes rebound, the demand for shipping services is anticipated to rise. The surge in e-commerce activities is driving demand for efficient and reliable shipping services to transport goods across borders and to consumers' doorsteps. Developing economies, particularly in Asia and Africa, are experiencing rapid industrialization and urbanization, leading to increased demand for raw materials and finished goods.

The industry is also making strides towards sustainable practices, with a focus on reducing emissions and adopting eco-friendly technologies, driving innovation and new business opportunities. It is important to note that the shipping industry also faces challenges, including fluctuating fuel prices, geopolitical uncertainties, regulatory compliance, and environmental concerns.

However, with technological advancements, strategic investments, and a focus on sustainability, the global shipping industry is poised for continued growth and remains a critical pillar of global trade and economic development.

The report encompasses a wide range of crucial aspects shaping the maritime landscape. It offers valuable insights into the ownership and structure of the global shipping fleet, delving into ownership and operation details, registration specifics, vessel costs, freight rates, and a forward-looking perspective on shipbuilding, demolition, and vessel supply trends.

The report contains the following in-depth analysis:

Overall industry overview and analysis of five major industry segments: Crude Tanker, Product Tanker, Chemical Tanker, Automobile Export Tanker, and Dry Bulk Shipping.

Thorough examination of each segment, including market overviews, industry statistics, and demand and supply dynamics.

In-depth analysis of growth determinants and challenges faced by the global shipping industry, including the impact of COVID-19, bunker oil prices, target price sensitivity, impact of China's steel industry on dry bulk shipping, and potential industry consolidation.

Focus on shipping prices with insights into factors driving ship prices, new ship prices, and the gradual rise in time charter rates.

Appendices covering major shipping categories worldwide, such as dry bulk, tanker, and containership appendices.

Analysis of the top 20 shipping markets globally, highlighting key trends and growth opportunities in each market.

Forecast till 2027 for the global shipping industry and its major segments, offering valuable foresight for industry stakeholders and investors.

Meticulous analysis of 35 major shipping companies, including AP Moller Maersk, Hapag-Lloyd, China COSCO Shipping, D/S Norden, Golar LNG, Kawasaki Kisen, Mediterranean Shipping Company S.A. (MSC), HMM Company Limited, and many others.

Analysis of each company through valuations, ratio analysis, company strategies, SWOT analysis, and more, providing insights into key players shaping the global shipping industry and their market positioning.

Key Topics Covered:

A. Executive Summary

B. Global Shipping Fleet: Ownership and Structure

B.1 Overview of Industry Structure

B.2 Ownership and Operational Characteristics

B.3 Registration and Flag Details

B.4 Analysis of Vessel Costs and Freight Rates

B.5 Shipbuilding, Demolition, and Vessel Supply Forecast

C. Analysis of the Global Shipping Industry

C.1 Industry Overview

C.2 Crude Tanker Market

C.3 Product Tanker Market

C.4 Chemical Tanker Market

C.5 Automobile Export Tanker Market

C.6 Dry Bulk Market Overview

C.7 Containership Market Overview

C.8 Chemical & Product Tankers: Barriers to Entry

D. Global Shipping Industry: Porter's Five Forces Strategy Analysis

D.1 Introduction

D.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

D.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

D.4 Competitive Rivalry in the Industry

D.5 Threat of New Entrants

D.6 Threat of Substitutes

E. Regulatory Landscape of the Global Shipping Industry

F. Global Shipping Industry: Growth Determinants and Challenges

F.1 Industry's Vulnerability to Economic Cycles

F.2 Financing Vessels: Exploring Funding Options

F.3 Navigating the Commodity Nature of the Product

F.4 Managing Costs and Capital Intensity

F.5 Maximizing Vessel Utilization: A Persistent Challenge

F.6 Addressing Industry Fragmentation and Intense Competition

F.7 Embracing Advancements in Marine Technology

F.8 Confronting Environmental Concerns in the Industry

G. Global Shipping Industry: Analysis of Ship Prices

G.1 Overview of Market Statistics

G.2 Influential Factors Affecting Ship Prices

G.3 Pricing Trends for New Ships

G.4 Gradual Growth in Timecharter Rates

H. Global Shipping Industry: Major Shipping Appendices

H.1 Dry Bulk Appendix

H.2 Tanker Appendix

H.3 Containership Appendix

I. Global Shipping Industry: Analysis of Key Markets

I.1 Australia

I.2 Brazil

I.3 Canada

I.4 China

I.5 Greece

I.6 India

I.7 Japan

I.8 Norway

I.9 United States

J. Global Shipping Industry - Market Outlook

J.1 Industry Forecast

J.2 Forecast for Crude Tanker Market

J.3 Forecast for Dry Bulk Market

J.4 Forecast for Product Tanker Market

J.5 Forecast for Containership Market

K. Global Shipping Industry: Major Players

American Shipping Company

AP Moller Maersk

China COSCO Group

China Shipping Logistics

CMA CGM Group

Concordia Maritime

D/S Norden

Eitzen Chemical

Evergreen Marine Corporation

Frontline

Golar LNG

Golden Ocean Group

Hapag-Lloyd

HMM (Hyundai Merchant Marine)

IM Skaugen

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha

Mediterranean Shipping Company S.A. (MSC)

Mitsui OSK Lines

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (NYK Line)

Nordic American Tanker Ltd

Odfjell SE

ONE (Ocean Network Express)

Orient Overseas International

Pacific Basin Shipping

Pan Ocean

Precious Shipping

Sincere Navigation Corporation

Sinotrans Shipping

Stolt-Nielsen SA

Torm A/S

U-Ming Marine

Wan Hai Lines

Wilh. Wilhelmsen ASA

Yang Ming Marine

Zim Integrated Shipping Services

