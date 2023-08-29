Autonomous Mobile Robots Market worth $8.73 Billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by The Insight Partners

Pune, India, Aug. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The adoption of AMRs helps the e-commerce industry players to deal with labor shortage issues and minimize human error. These robots can swiftly operate on damaged floors, changing surroundings, high traffic, liquid spills, slopes, narrow spaces, and elevators. The high payload-carrying capacity of AMRs improves the operational workflow in warehouses and distribution centers, leading to its adoption in the e-commerce industry. Such significant benefits are contributing the increasing revenue growth of the autonomous mobile robots market size. The growing e-commerce sector encourages companies to introduce new solutions that can maximize workflow in this sector, thereby fueling the autonomous mobile robots market growth.

Autonomous Mobile Robots Market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $1.40 billion in 2022 and is poised to reach $8.73 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 25.7% from 2022 to 2030 according to a new report published by The Insight Partners.

The proliferation of the e-commerce industry and the growing demand for cost-effective and efficient logistics solutions have led to the increasing adoption of robots for tasks such as picking, packing, and shipping. Additionally, the need for automation in manufacturing and warehousing has also increased, leading to the growth of the global market.





Download Sample Pages: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00007096/





Browse Comprehensive TOC on "Autonomous Mobile Robots Market Forecast to 2030 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Component (Hardware and Software & Services), Type (Picking Robots, Self-Driving Forklifts, and Autonomous Inventory Robots), and End Use (Manufacturing and Distribution & Warehousing)"

List of Tables - 177

List of Figures - 91

No. of Pages - 225





Global Autonomous Mobile Robots Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Size Value in $1.40 billion in 2022 Market Size Value by $8.73 billion by 2030 Growth rate CAGR of 25.7% from 2022 to 2030 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Base Year 2022 Segments covered Component, Type, and End Use Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. Country scope Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Russian Federation, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, South Korea, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, United States Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends





Industry 4.0 transforms how companies manufacture, process, and distribute their products. They are incorporating new technologies such as the Internet of Things (IoT), robotics, analytics, AI, and machine learning into their facilities to boost operational and production efficiencies. Factory automation plays a crucial role in the automation of manufacturing processes to increase production output in minimal time and low labor costs. In addition, it helps improve product quality by minimizing the risk of human error. As a result, industries such as healthcare, automotive, and aerospace are proactively adopting factory automation solutions. In March 2023, ADLINK Technology Inc. launched its latest AMR with the SWARM CORE software platform that integrates the software and hardware for efficient material handling, warehousing, and shipping in smart manufacturing facilities. In the same month, Thira Robotics (South Korea) unveiled a new AMR for healthcare, manufacturing, and supply chain industries seeking to transform their operations with the advent of Industry 4.0. Therefore, the growing demand for automation in various industries propels the growth of the autonomous mobile robots market.

The autonomous mobile robots market analysis is segmented into five major regions—North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America (SAM). In 2022, Asia Pacific led the autonomous mobile robots market with a substantial revenue share, followed by Europe and North America. The Asia Pacific autonomous mobile robots (AMR) market is further segmented into Australia, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, and the Rest of Asia Pacific. Asia is the world’s largest market for industrial robots. The installation of industrial robots increased by 33% in 2021 compared to 2022. The adoption of industrial robots in the electronics industry rose by 22% in 2021 compared to 2020, while that in the automotive, and metals & machinery industries increased by 57% and 29%, respectively. According to the International Federation of Robotics (IFR), China, Japan, and South Korea are among the top five most advanced robotics countries in terms of annual installations of industrial robots as of January 2023.





Autonomous Mobile Robots Market Size: Type

Based on type, the global autonomous mobile robots market is segmented into picking robots, self-driving forklifts, and autonomous inventory robots. Picking robots are used to automate picking products from storage shelves and transporting them to packing stations. This can help to improve efficiency and accuracy and reduce labor costs. The picking robot also increases output and profitability of production as well as automates monotonous tasks in the production process. These factors impact the employee’s health and safety.





Directly Purchase this Report at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00007096/





Autonomous Mobile Robots Market Analysis: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

KUKA AG, Milvus Robotics, Geekplus Technology Co Ltd, OMRON Corp, Clearpath Robotics Inc, Locus Robotics Corp, Move Robotic Sdn Bhd, Teradyne Inc, Kivnon Logistica SLU, and Boston Dynamics Inc are among the key autonomous mobile robots market players profiled in the report. Several other essential autonomous mobile robots market players were analyzed for a holistic view of the market and its ecosystem. The report provides detailed autonomous mobile robots market growth insights, which can help major players strategize their growth.

Autonomous Mobile Robots Market - Key Industry Dynamics:

Drivers:

Proliferation of E-Commerce Industry

Growing Demand for Automated Systems





Restraints:

High Cost of Autonomous Mobile Robots





Opportunities:

Introduction of Advanced and Smart AMR





Future Trends:

Industry-Specific Applications





Recent Developments:

In 2023 , OMRON Corporation launched its K7DD-PQ Series of advanced motor condition monitoring devices. The series is the latest addition to OMRON’s family of condition monitoring devices that automate the monitoring of abnormalities on the manufacturing site in place of human workers.

, OMRON Corporation launched its K7DD-PQ Series of advanced motor condition monitoring devices. The series is the latest addition to OMRON’s family of condition monitoring devices that automate the monitoring of abnormalities on the manufacturing site in place of human workers. In 2022 , ABB Ltd, a leading automation company, built its innovative, fully automated, and adaptable robotics plant in Kangqiao, Shanghai, China. It had a 67,000 m2 production and research facility. The new factory and R&D center strengthened its automation and robotics leadership in China.

Report Spotlights:

Progressive industry trends in the autonomous mobile robots market to help players develop effective long-term strategies

Business growth strategies adopted by developed and developing markets

Quantitative analysis of the autonomous mobile robots market from 2022 to 2030

Estimation of global demand for autonomous mobile robots

PEST analysis to illustrate the efficacy of buyers and suppliers operating in the industry

Recent developments to understand the competitive market scenario

Market trends and outlook as well as factors driving and restraining the growth of the autonomous mobile robots market

Assistance in the decision-making process by highlighting market strategies that underpin commercial interest, leading to the market growth

Size of the autonomous mobile robots market size at various nodes

Detailed overview and segmentation of the market, as well as the autonomous mobile robots industry dynamics

Size of the autonomous mobile robots market in various regions with promising growth opportunities





Go through further research published by The Insight Partners: (Purchase with 10% Instant Discount):

Collaborative Robots Market Forecast to 2030 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis

Industrial Automation Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis

Warehouse Automation and Control Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis

Factory Automation Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis

Industrial Automation Control Market to 2027 - Global Analysis and Forecasts





About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.

Contact Us:

If you have any queries about this report or if you would like further information, please contact us:

Contact Person: Ankit Mathur

E-mail: sales@theinsightpartners.com

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Press Release: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/pr/autonomous-mobile-robots-market

