Fengate launches Graduate Development Program

TORONTO, Aug. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading North American alternative investment firm, Fengate Asset Management (or “the firm”) today launched its Graduate Development Program (GDP) aimed at empowering new graduates to kick-start their careers and gain a comprehensive understanding of the various facets of the firm's operations. The program is now open for applications, providing a unique opportunity for aspiring professionals to join a most trusted partner for private investments.



The core objective of Fengate's Graduate Development Program is to accelerate careers in the investment and asset management space while providing participants with diverse expertise, experience, and mentorship opportunities. This rotational program is also designed to build a strong talent pipeline that supports and leads the firm's business growth.

Over the course of two years, GDP analysts will have the chance to explore and contribute to various aspects of Fengate's operations through rotations in Real Estate, Infrastructure, Private Equity, and Corporate Services.

Participants within the program will be selected from top graduate schools within Ontario, including Queen's University, University of Toronto, Western University, and Wilfrid Laurier University. Fengate will be hosting on-campus recruitment events at the abovementioned universities on the following dates:

Queen’s University – Monday, September 25, 2023

Western University – Wednesday, September 27, 2023

University of Toronto – Wednesday, September 27, 2023

Wilfrid Laurier University – Wednesday, October 4, 2023

By participating in four six-month rotations, GDP analysts will gain valuable insights, skills, and industry knowledge across the different lines of the firm’s business, equipping them with future-ready skills and preparing them for a variety of roles at Fengate.

Fengate is proud to be recognized by Great Place to Work® as a Best Workplace™ for Today's Youth, Best Workplace™ for Inclusion and Best Workplace™ for Professional Development. The firm has also been named one of Canada’s Best Managed Companies since 2007, and one of Canada’s Most Admired Cultures. These recognitions underline Fengate's commitment to providing ongoing mentorship and encouragement to young leaders of tomorrow. The newly launched Graduate Development Program represents a significant effort to continue to develop a pipeline of diverse, adaptable, and high-performing leadership talent who will help the firm achieve its purpose of thriving alongside stakeholders and fostering prosperous communities.

GDP analysts are expected to complete all rotations before assuming a post-program role aligned with their Graduate Development Program stream. Ideal participants will possess a graduate level education, are seeking full-time, permanent work, and have a strong desire to make a meaningful contribution to Fengate.

Qualified candidates interested in learning more about the Graduate Development Program and applying, should visit: fengate.com/graduate-development-program before October 4, 2023.

QUOTES:

"At the heart of our Graduate Development Program lies our belief that true development and learning is dependent on a supportive culture focused on growth. We are proud to launch this program that provides new graduates with a unique opportunity to work across Fengate’s various business streams and explore different areas of our firm. Participants will have an incredible opportunity to unlock their full potential and shape a successful career path here at Fengate,” said Lou Serafini Jr., President and CEO of Fengate.

“The rotational aspect of our Graduate Development Program will expose new graduates to diverse functions within Fengate, allowing them to develop a well-rounded skillset. Each rotation is designed to challenge GDP analysts to adapt to new teams, projects, and perspectives, sharpening their ability to work effectively with diverse groups and adapt swiftly to evolving priorities,” said Jennifer Honey Brannon, Chief Human Resources Officer at Fengate.

“Laurier welcomes the opportunity to partner with Fengate Asset Management. The Graduate Development Program is a great opportunity for our new grads to develop leadership skills while positively impacting the day-to-day operations. Our grads are eager to make a difference at Fengate,” said Lisa Favero, Manager: Employer Relations & Recruitment Career Development Centre at Wilfrid Laurier University.

“Ivey Business School is pleased to partner with Fengate Asset Management in the inaugural launch of their new Graduate Leadership Development two-year Rotational Program. This program will be targeting Ivey’s upcoming MBA and MSc in Management graduating cohorts. We look forward to working with and assisting Fengate in finding great Ivey talent for this program,” said Garth Gibbes, Associate Director, Corporate Recruiting & Business Development, Financial Services - Ivey Career Management.

ABOUT FENGATE ASSET MANAGEMENT

Fengate is a leading alternative investment manager, with $7 billion of capital commitments under management, focused on infrastructure, private equity, and real estate strategies. With offices in Ontario and Texas and team members across North America, Fengate invests in long-life, high-quality assets and businesses on behalf of our clients. A proud signatory of the United Nations-supported Principles for Responsible Investment and ILPA Diversity in Action initiative, and integrating environmental, social and governance (ESG) principles into all stages of our investment process. Learn more at fengate.com

Media Contact:

Gea Koleva

Marketing and Communications Manager

Fengate Asset Management

289-834-3728

gea.koleva@fengate.com