Arcutis Launches First Television Ad for ZORYVE® (Roflumilast) Cream 0.3%  

The Cream That Can is a direct-to-consumer ad highlighting that clear skin is possible with ZORYVE



ZORYVE is a once-daily, steroid-free cream for individuals with plaque psoriasis 12 years and above that can be used for long-term treatment across all affected areas of the body

ZORYVE is included on all three of the largest pharmacy benefit managers in the United States, providing access to 80% of covered commercial lives without a prior authorization



WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif., Aug. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ARQT), an early commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing meaningful innovations in immuno-dermatology, today announced the launch of The Cream That Can, the first commercial direct-to-consumer ad for ZORYVE® (roflumilast) cream 0.3% for the treatment of plaque psoriasis, including intertriginous psoriasis in adults and adolescents. The Cream That Can campaign invites individuals with psoriasis to reimagine a steroid-free cream for their psoriasis.

Approximately 90% of people with plaque psoriasis are being treated with topical treatments, with topical steroids considered the first-line treatment option. Many topical treatments such as high potency steroids have limitations that force patients and their dermatologists to evaluate and make trade-offs between efficacy, tolerability, and long-term use. The campaign aims to strip the complexity out of topical management and leave individuals to imagine what it would be like to have a steroid-free treatment that could help clear skin.

“The Cream That Can helps make clear skin the hero. No matter where plaque psoriasis may appear on the skin, whether in hard-to-treat areas like knees and elbows, or sensitive areas like the face and skin folds, ZORYVE is the cream that can help,” said Ayisha Jeter, interim Chief Commercial Officer. “Now that more than 130 million commercial patients have access to ZORYVE, over 90% of them without a prior authorization, and many physicians have personal experience using ZORYVE, we believe the time is right to build broader awareness of ZORYVE with consumers.”

The Cream That Can ad will air across many of the top on-demand video streaming platforms.

ZORYVE, a once-daily, steroid-free phosphodiesterase-4 (PDE4) inhibitor cream, provides rapid clearance, as early as Week 2 or 4, for both hard-to-treat areas, such as knees and elbows, as well as sensitive areas, such as the face, intertriginous areas, and genitalia.

In pivotal clinical studies for plaque psoriasis, approximately 40% of 576 adults and adolescents treated with ZORYVE achieved significantly clearer skin at eight weeks, compared to only 6% of 305 individuals treated with a cream not containing the active ingredient. Individuals applied ZORYVE once per day to treat mild to severe plaque psoriasis—with affected areas including the elbows, knees, face, intertriginous areas, and genitals.

About ZORYVE®

ZORYVE (roflumilast) cream 0.3% is indicated for topical treatment of plaque psoriasis, including intertriginous areas, in patients 12 years of age and older.

ZORYVE is for topical use only and not for ophthalmic, oral, or intravaginal use.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

The use of ZORYVE is contraindicated in patients with moderate to severe liver impairment (Child-Pugh B or C).

The most common adverse reactions (≥1%) include diarrhea (3%), headache (2%), insomnia (1%), nausea (1%), application site pain (1%), upper respiratory tract infection (1%), and urinary tract infection (1%).

About Arcutis

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ARQT) is an early commercial-stage medical dermatology company that champions meaningful innovation to address the urgent needs of individuals living with immune-mediated dermatological diseases and conditions. With a commitment to solving the most persistent patient challenges in dermatology, Arcutis has a growing portfolio that harnesses our unique dermatology development platform coupled with our dermatology expertise to build differentiated therapies against biologically validated targets. Arcutis’ dermatology development platform includes a robust pipeline with multiple clinical programs for a range of inflammatory dermatological conditions including scalp and body psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, seborrheic dermatitis, and alopecia areata. For more information, visit www.arcutis.com or follow Arcutis on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter.

Forward-Looking Statements

Arcutis cautions you that statements contained in this press release regarding matters that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on the Company’s current beliefs and expectations. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the potential for ZORYVE to simplify disease management for care of plaque psoriasis; the potential of real-world use results of roflumilast cream, as well as the commercial launch of ZORYVE in plaque psoriasis. These statements are subject to substantial known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Risks and uncertainties that may cause our actual results to differ include risks inherent in our business, reimbursement and access to our products, the impact of competition and other important factors discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of our Form 10-K filed with U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on February 28, 2023, as well as any subsequent filings with the SEC. You should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements in this press release. We undertake no obligation to revise or update information herein to reflect events or circumstances in the future, even if new information becomes available. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, which is made under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

