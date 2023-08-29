Stallion Discoveries Begins Geophysical Survey on Richmond Mountain Gold Project in Nevada

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stallion Discoveries Corp. (the "Company" or "Stallion") (TSX-V: STUD; OTCQB: STLNF; FSE: HM4) is pleased to report the commencement of a ground mobile MT geophysical survey over the Company’s Richmond Mountain gold project, located on the southern end of the Eureka-Battle Mountain trend in Nevada.



Stallion’s Richmond Mountain property is located outside of the town of Eureka, Nevada, straight east of the Ruby Hill project held by i-80 Gold as shown in Figure 1 below. The Richmond Mountain project has been underexplored largely due to a cover of overlying colluvium and volcanics above the Graveyard Flats intrusive, shown in Figure 2 below. By implementing the modern geophysical surveys utilized with success by i-80 Gold, Stallion looks to take key steps forward in understanding the structure of mineralization at Richmond Mountain.





Figure 1 – Richmond Mountain Project Map

“We are thrilled to kick off our exploration program at Richmond Mountain, using Quantec’s TITAN MT system”, stated William Breen, President of Stallion Discoveries. “Our neighbors have been having phenomenal success in the district and geophysics have been a cornerstone in their drill targeting. With the great drilling results recently completed within the Graveyard Flats intrusive next door at Ruby Hill, outlining the contact areas on our project will be essential for developing future drill targets.”





Figure 2 – Richmond Mountain Geology

Stallion believes the Graveyard Flats intrusive is a key mineralizing structure in the area and it extends onto the western edge of Stallion’s Richmond Mountain property. The geophysical MT survey will be instrumental in locating the contact between the Graveyard Flats intrusive and the Paleozoic carbonate rock formations that are present under overburden and post mineralized volcanics. On August 2, 2023, i-80 Gold Corp issued a news release announcing a new high-grade discovery of 45.5 g/t gold and 50.2 g/t silver over 17.5 meters within the Graveyard Flats intrusive. The significance of the i-80 news is the understanding of the importance of the Graveyard Flats stock as a multi-phase intrusive, with younger phases primarily responsible for mineralization at Ruby Hill. Historical exploration programs did not consider the Graveyard Flats intrusion as a host for gold and silver mineralization.

Survey Details:

Stallion Discoveries will be conducting a deep penetrating TITAN MT survey. TITAN distributed technology was developed by Quantec to provide deep accurate images of the subsurface for resistivity. By accurately measuring naturally occurring magnetic and electric fields, the survey provides an accurate rendering of the resistivity distribution of the subsurface to depths of over 1000m. While targets may be in the top 500 to 700 metres, the survey provides a big picture of what is going on at depth which may often be related to deep structures and other feeder zones for mineralisation. The TITAN technology has been utilised across the globe and its ability to penetrate to depths of 750 metres and beyond has made it a leading technology for exploration.

Further, Stallion has extended the contract with Emerging Growth, LLC d/b/a TDM Financial of Whitefish, MT, to provide marketing services by creating content on behalf of the Company with the aim of generating exposure to the TDM Financial investment audience on SECFilings.com, CFNMedia.com, CEORoadshow, syndicated channels and for the Company’s own internal projects for a term of four months to commence on August 28, 2023, pursuant to an agreement dated August 28, 2023, in consideration of a total of USD $20,000.

Qualifying Statement:

William Breen, (Registered Member 04203997 of SME), is the Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, who has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical content of this press release. Mr. Breen is an officer of the Company.

About Stallion Discoveries

Stallion Discoveries is working to Fuel the Future with Uranium through the exploration of over 3,000 sq/km in the Athabasca Basin, home to the largest high-grade uranium deposits in the world. The company holds the largest contiguous project in the Western Athabasca Basin adjacent to multiple high-grade discovery zones.

Our leadership and advisory teams are comprised of uranium and precious metals exploration experts with the capital markets experience and the technical talent for acquiring and exploring early-stage properties.

Stallion offers optionality with two gold projects in Idaho and Nevada that neighbour world class gold deposits offering exposure to upside potential from district advancement with limited capital expenditures.

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation (collectively, “forward-looking statements”) that relate to the Company’s current expectations and views of future events. Any statements that express, or involve discussions as to, expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, through the use of words or phrases such as “will likely result”, “are expected to”, “expects”, “will continue”, “is anticipated”, “anticipates”, “believes”, “estimated”, “intends”, “plans”, “forecast”, “projection”, “strategy”, “objective” and “outlook”) are not historical facts and may be forward-looking statements and may involve estimates, assumptions and uncertainties which could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements. No assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking statements included in this material change report should not be unduly relied upon. These statements speak only as of the date they are made.

Forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company’s control, which could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict all of them, or assess the impact of each such factor or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. Any forward-looking statements contained in this presentation are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

