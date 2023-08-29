Wiz and Carahsoft Partner to Bring Industry-Leading Cloud Security Solutions to the Public Sector

NEW YORK and RESTON, Va., Aug. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wiz, the leading cloud security platform that provides users with full visibility into their critical cloud risks, and Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced a partnership. Under the agreement, Carahsoft will serve as Wiz’s Master Government Aggregator®, making its solutions available to the Public Sector through Carahsoft’s reseller partners and NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP) V, Information Technology Enterprise Solutions – Software 2 (ITES-SW2), National Cooperative Purchasing Alliance (NCPA), NASPO ValuePoint, OMNIA Partners and The Quilt contracts.



“Our partnership with Carahsoft was a clear choice due to their extensive knowledge and expertise in Government contracting and procurement,” said Dean Scontras, Senior Federal Director at Wiz. “With access to Carahsoft's contracts and reseller partners, we are well positioned to deliver essential cloud security solutions to the Public Sector and help safeguard critical information."

Wiz consolidates cloud security tooling into a single platform that offers unparalleled visibility with actionable context, enabling organizations to proactively reduce the most critical risks in their cloud. Wiz provides an industry-leading Cloud Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP) that integrates multiple technologies including Vulnerability Management, Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM), Cloud Detection & Response (CDR) and Cloud Workload Protection Platform (CWPP), and empowers security teams with a prioritized view of risk across their cloud environments.

Public Sector employees responsible for safeguarding Government assets can often be bogged down with an abundance of alerts related to potential threats. This inundation of information can result in alert fatigue and overlooked risks. Wiz addresses this challenge by running deep risk assessment across a customer’s cloud environment and surfacing the risks that create attack paths. Wiz creates a tailored and prioritized view with a simple, graph-based visual that provides users with rich context to focus on remediating the threats that matter.

With Wiz, Public Sector customers can rest easy knowing that their cloud environment is secure, and their mission critical assets are protected. Wiz’s continuous compliance assessment will provide agencies with the up-to-date information needed to pinpoint weak spots and rapidly address their gaps. Agencies that procure Wiz gain a comprehensive platform that simplifies cloud operations, strengthens your security posture and grants peace of mind.

“We are pleased to add Wiz’s innovative cloud security solutions to our portfolio,” said Brian O’Donnell, Vice President of Cybersecurity Solutions at Carahsoft. “As the Government actively strives to reinforce its cybersecurity capabilities, while maintaining low costs and high usability, our partnership with Wiz and Carahsoft’s resellers enable us to effectively support the Government’s initiatives and safeguard our nation’s valuable assets.”

Wiz’s solutions are available through Carahsoft’s SEWP V contracts NNG15SC03B and NNG15SC27B, ITES-SW2 Contract W52P1J-20-D-0042, NCPA Contract NCPA01-86, NASPO ValuePoint Contract AR2472, OMNIA Partners Contract #R191902 and The Quilt Master Service Agreement Number MSA05012019-F. For more information, contact the Wiz team at Carahsoft at (888) 662-2724 or Wiz@carahsoft.com.

The dedicated Cybersecurity team at Carahsoft specializes in providing Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare organizations with security solutions to safeguard their cyber ecosystem. Learn more about Carahsoft’s Cybersecurity solutions here.

Wiz secures everything organizations build and run in the cloud. Founded in 2020, Wiz is the fastest-growing software company in the world, scaling from $1M to $100M ARR in 18 months. Wiz enables hundreds of organizations worldwide, including 35 percent of the Fortune 100, to rapidly identify and remove critical risks in cloud environment. Wiz is backed by Sequoia, Index Ventures, Insight Partners, Salesforce, Blackstone, Advent, Greenoaks and Aglaé. Visit https://www.wiz.io/ for more information.

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator® for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Cybersecurity, Customer Experience, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Big Data, Artificial Intelligence, Open Source and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com.

