Minnesota Adult and Teen Challenge Selects Qualifacts as EHR Vendor of Choice to Support its CCBHC Treatment Model

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Qualifacts, a leading provider of electronic health record (EHR) systems for behavioral health, rehabilitative, and human services organizations, is excited to announce its partnership with Minnesota Adult and Teen Challenge (MnTC). MnTC has chosen Qualifacts and its Credible EHR platform to support its Certified Community Behavioral Health Center (CCBHC) Treatment Model while enhancing care delivery, compliance, and overall performance.

In addition to helping MnTC meet CCBHC requirements, the Qualifacts Credible EHR platform will give providers a comprehensive view of patient health and history and help them streamline documentation and revenue management. The platform's user-friendly features will also promote staff engagement and smooth clinical workflows.

With Credible’s advanced reporting tools, MnTC will be well equipped to meet Minnesota state reporting needs (DAANES and MHIS), track outcomes, and monitor program performance and key operational indicators. These actionable insights support MnTC’s commitment to excellence and goals to improve operations and quality of care.

"We are excited to partner with Qualifacts, whose valuable support and expertise in timely billing, flexible reporting, and ensuring compliance through state report updates, will be crucial for our success. With their partnership, I am confident that we can drive positive results," said Twila Jensen, Senior Vice President of Finance for MnTC.

“With Qualifacts as their trusted partner, MnTC has strategically enhanced their reporting processes, elevated their treatment model, and unlocked the potential for improved outcomes and growth.” said Scott Phillips, CEO of Qualifacts

About Minnesota Adult and Teen Challenge

Minnesota Adult & Teen Challenge (MnTC) is a drug and alcohol treatment and recovery program that has been in operation since 1983. With 14 locations throughout the state, MnTC offers a full range of services including a long-term recovery program, a short-term intensive treatment program, community-based outpatient groups, as well as extensive aftercare and alumni services for long term sobriety.

ABOUT QUALIFACTS

Qualifacts is a leading provider of behavioral health software and SaaS solutions for clinical productivity, compliance and state reporting, billing, and business intelligence. Its mission is to be an innovative and trusted technology and end-to-end solutions partner, enabling exceptional outcomes for its customers and those they serve. Qualifacts’ comprehensive portfolio, including the CareLogic®, Credible™, and InSync® platforms, spans and serves the entire behavioral health, rehabilitative, and human services market supporting non-profit Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinics (CCBHC) as well as for-profit large enterprise and small business providers. Qualifacts has a loyal customer base, with more than 2,500 customers representing 75,000 providers serving more than 6 million patients. Qualifacts was recognized in the 2022 and 2023 Best in KLAS: Software and Services report as having the top ranked Behavioral Health EHR solutions.