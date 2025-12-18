Qualifacts Partners with Maple Counseling to Expand Affordable Mental Health Care and Expert Training Across California

Nashville, Tenn. & Los Angeles, Calif., Dec. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Qualifacts, a leading provider of AI-powered electronic health record (EHR) software and data solutions for behavioral health and human services organizations, is proud to announce a new partnership with Maple Counseling, a nonprofit mental health organization serving Los Angeles County for over 50 years.

“We needed a system that could support our growth, simplify our workflows, and give us a reliable foundation,” said Tori Fisk, CFO/COO of Maple Counseling. “Qualifacts showed us how InSync could be configured to meet our unique needs—from sliding fee scale billing to supervisor oversight—while enhancing client engagement through quality telehealth and digital intake.”

Maple Counseling has selected the Qualifacts InSync EHR to replace fragmented systems and manual processes, a move that will significantly improve operational efficiency, compliance, and client experience across its programs and telehealth services.

A Critical Need for Change

Maple Counseling provides affordable, evidence-based mental health care to more than 7,700 individuals annually, including children, teens, families, and adults. With a dual mission to deliver care and train the next generation of clinicians, Maple Counseling operates a premier training institute for graduate-level trainees each year.

Historically, Maple Counseling relied on multiple disconnected tools for scheduling, billing, and documentation, which created administrative bottlenecks and limited scalability. Manual and paper-based intake processes also consumed valuable staff time.

Why InSync Was the Right Fit

Maple Counseling chose InSync for its configurability, integrated telehealth, and ability to enhance both clinical and administrative workflows. Key benefits include:

Dynamic Forms & Digital Intake: Customizable forms and API-driven website registration eliminate paper processes and improve data accuracy.

Co-signature queues, credential tracking, and role-based permissions ensure efficient supervision and regulatory compliance.

Co-signature queues, credential tracking, and role-based permissions ensure efficient supervision and regulatory compliance. Automated Billing & Sliding Fee Scale: Integrated payment processing and flexible billing rules reduce manual work and improve collections.

HIPAA-compliant video sessions and secure messaging expand access statewide.

“We’re excited to partner with Qualifacts because their team truly understands our nonprofit mission and commitment to affordability. With InSync, we can deliver high-quality care, improve outcomes, and provide our future clinicians with a robust training system—all while optimizing operations and enhancing the client experience,” said Fisk.

“We are excited to partner with Maple Counseling in their mission to make mental health care more accessible and affordable across California. By leveraging our InSync EHR platform, Maple Counseling will gain the tools needed to advance operations, enhance client engagement, and empower their clinicians and trainees. This collaboration reflects our shared commitment to innovation and improving outcomes for the communities we serve,” said Josh Scholler, CEO, Qualifacts.

ABOUT MAPLE COUNSELING

Maple Counseling has provided accessible mental health services for over 50 years, helping more than 300,000 individuals across all ages. Serving over 7,700 people annually throughout Los Angeles and now statewide via telehealth, Maple Counseling offers counseling for adults, children, teens, and families, as well as school-based programs. Using evidence-based interventions, Maple Counseling addresses depression, anxiety, trauma, grief, and relational challenges. As a premier training institute, Maple Counseling prepares graduate-level trainees each year under expert supervision, enabling high-quality, affordable care in the Los Angeles County area.

ABOUT QUALIFACTS

Celebrating 25 years, Qualifacts is the leading provider of electronic health record (EHR) software and data solutions designed specifically for behavioral health and human services organizations. Putting the health of individuals first, our award-winning, AI-powered EHR platforms—Credible, CareLogic, and InSync—enable behavioral health providers to spend more time on what matters most: delivering superior care that drives better outcomes. Qualifacts is more than a provider of innovative technology—we’re partners in care, working alongside organizations of all sizes nationwide to simplify the lives of behavioral health providers. We simplify clinical workflows and ensure compliance, while strengthening client-provider relationships. Today, we serve more than 2,700 organizations across all 50 states, including 33% of the nation’s Certified Community Behavioral Health Centers (CCBHCs), supporting both non-profit and for-profit organizations in delivering superior behavioral healthcare.