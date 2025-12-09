Qualifacts Expands AI-Powered iQ Suite with Qualifacts iQ Agent for Scheduling to Reduce Administrative Burden in Behavioral Health

Nashville, Tenn., Dec. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Qualifacts, the leading provider of AI-powered electronic health record (EHR) and data solutions for behavioral health and human services organizations, today announced the release of Qualifacts® iQ Agent for Scheduling, the next evolution in its expanding Qualifacts iQ suite, designed to intelligently automate and simplify critical workflows across care and operations.

Administrative burden is overwhelming behavioral health providers, consuming valuable time, driving burnout, and limiting access to care. Nearly 1,000 behavioral health organizations are already using Qualifacts iQ solutions to reduce administrative work, improve efficiency, and strengthen access to care. The new Qualifacts iQ Agent for Scheduling builds on that momentum, automating one of the most time-consuming administrative challenges in behavioral health—appointment coordination.

Behavioral health providers face increasing strain as demand for services outpaces capacity. Nearly one in five U.S. adults live with a mental illness,* yet many clinicians report no openings for new patients.** At the same time, scheduling and administrative work consume significant staff capacity, driving burnout and turnover.

Introducing Qualifacts iQ Agent for Scheduling

Qualifacts iQ Agent for Scheduling is an agentic AI tool developed to support administrative teams so they can focus on higher-value work that directly improves access and outcomes.​

Key capabilities include:

Simplify complex scheduling workflows with chat-based AI prompts. ​

Free staff time by eliminating manual appointment coordination.​

Built directly within the organization’s EHR environment to help keep data protected and compliant.

Enables natural language scheduling tailored to user preferences and workflows.

What is Agentic AI?

A new report by researchers at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and the Boston Consulting Group, who surveyed more than 2,000 business executives around the world, describes agentic AI as a “new class of systems” that “can plan, act, and learn on their own.” According to the report, 76% of respondents say they view agentic AI as more like a coworker than a tool. As agentic AI becomes more embedded in daily operations, Qualifacts is building solutions that meet organizations where they are and help them move toward this new model of AI-enabled teamwork.

“The Qualifacts iQ Agent for Scheduling complements our earlier iQ innovations and aligns with our ongoing promise to integrate AI into the daily operations of behavioral health organizations,” said Josh Schoeller, CEO. “By building on a flexible, plug-and-play framework, we can continuously adopt the best technology available–without compromising privacy, security, or trust. That’s how we stay ahead of the curve while keeping clinicians focused on care, not complexity.”

Qualifacts iQ Agent for Scheduling joins a growing family of Qualifacts iQ innovations built to reduce manual work and improve efficiency across clinical and operational workflows:

Qualifacts iQ Assistant: a free, always-on AI chatbot built directly into the EHR, providing in-workflow, chat-based guidance to staff, answering EHR questions, and locating documentation in seconds.

a free, always-on AI chatbot built directly into the EHR, providing in-workflow, chat-based guidance to staff, answering EHR questions, and locating documentation in seconds. Qualifacts iQ Clinical Documentation: leverages ambient intelligence and multilingual capabilities to automatically generate structured clinical notes–supporting care quality and reducing documentation time.

Qualifacts’ commitment to secure, responsible AI is reinforced by being the first EHR provider to achieve ISO 42001:2023 certification, the new international standard for Artificial Intelligence Management Systems (AIMS). The certification covers the full spectrum of AI use—from the Qualifacts iQ platform to internal business systems—and places the company among global leaders such as AWS, Google, and Anthropic recognized for responsible AI governance.

At the time of its release, iQ Agent for Scheduling will be available for Credible customers To learn more about the transformative power of Qualifacts iQ AI solutions, visit: www.qualifacts.com/qualifacts-iq.

Sources: *National Institute of Mental Health (2024); ** American Psychological Association, Practitioner Pulse Survey (2024); Google Cloud & The Harris Poll, Measuring Administrative Burden in Healthcare (2024); OPEN MINDS, Behavioral Health Facility Turnover Report (2023).

About Qualifacts

Celebrating 25 years, Qualifacts is the leading provider of electronic health record (EHR) software and data solutions designed specifically for behavioral health and human services organizations. Putting the health of individuals first, our award-winning, AI-powered EHR platforms—Credible, CareLogic, and InSync—enable behavioral health providers to spend more time on what matters most: delivering superior care that drives better outcomes. Qualifacts is more than a provider of innovative technology—we're partners in care, working alongside organizations of all sizes nationwide to simplify the lives of behavioral health providers. We simplify clinical workflows and ensure compliance, while strengthening client-provider relationships. Today, we serve more than 2,700 organizations across all 50 states, including 33% of the nation's Certified Community Behavioral Health Centers (CCBHCs), supporting both non-profit and for-profit organizations in delivering superior behavioral healthcare.