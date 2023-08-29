Ivans Brings Home the Gold in the 15th Annual 2023 Golden Bridge Awards

Milwaukee, WI., Aug. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ivans today announces its victory at the esteemed 15th Annual 2023 Golden Bridge Awards®. The Globee Awards, known for organizing world-class business awards programs and business ranking lists, has honored Ivans with Gold for the Most Innovative Tech Company of the Year (11 - 2,499 employees) category for creating greater connectivity and value for the insurance industry by leveraging partnerships and their innovative network technology.

The Golden Bridge Awards celebrate organizations that have demonstrated outstanding achievements, innovation, and excellence across various industries. This prestigious recognition program honors the trailblazers, disruptors, and visionaries who have pushed the boundaries of possibility and made significant contributions to their respective fields. From cutting-edge technology advancements to groundbreaking marketing campaigns, the Golden Bridge Awards provide a platform to showcase and celebrate the remarkable accomplishments of these organizations.

“I am thrilled that Ivans won Gold for the Most Innovative Tech Company of the Year in the 2023 Golden Bridge Awards,” said Reid Holzworth, chief executive officer, Ivans. “At Ivans, we are all about the culture that makes our team great and the vision we have to be THE technology partner that really brings all of the stakeholders in independent distribution channel together to think and act in ways that make us all faster, more profitable, and that much better at customer experience.”

