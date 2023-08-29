Rising NFL Stars Amon-Ra and Equanimeous St. Brown Join Betterguards as Global Ambassadors

NEW YORK , Aug. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On the cusp of the 2023 NFL season, Betterguards , a next-generation sports technology company, today announces NFL Pro Bowl wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown of the Detroit Lions, and his brother Equanimeous St. Brown of the Chicago Bears have joined the company as global ambassadors for The BetterGuard .

As global ambassadors for the sport, Amon-Ra and Equanimeous St. Brown credit the German-engineered ankle brace as essential to staying healthy on and off the field. Having both experienced severe ankle injuries throughout their careers, the St. Browns believe the adaptive injury prevention technology from Betterguards is a key ingredient to career longevity and performance. The St. Browns have deep roots in Germany and the U.S., both speaking fluent German and are currently the only two German citizens playing in the NFL today. The brothers have been instrumental in globalizing football’s raising popularity, focusing on participation and injury prevention education for the sport worldwide. The NFL will play two games overseas in Germany this year, where 6.5M football fans tune in every weekend.

Founded in Berlin, The BetterGuard launched in the U.S. in June of this year and is the first injury prevention and recovery technology offering adaptive ankle protection with full mobility and intelligent stabilization to protect against common ankle injuries without restricting freedom of movement. The next-generation ankle protection system uses a multi-patented micro hydraulic fluid system in the form of a mini-piston that activates 3x faster than your body in critical situations to stabilize the joint and stop injuries from happening.

"The reason I really like Betterguards' ankle brace is the technology is second to none,” said Amon-Ra, “You don't really notice The BetterGuard when you're wearing it, almost like a compression sock. But as soon as you make a violent move or violent twist and turn that your body might not be ready for, it's going to activate. It's going to kick in and it's definitely going to prevent some serious injuries… Just wearing The BetterGuard could save you from missing 4 – 8 weeks of your season, or even an ankle injury that could be much worse."

Equanimeous added, "I feel all players should wear The BetterGuard in the NFL, not just in practice but also in games, because injury is such a big part of the game. I think the injury rate is 100% in the NFL. I personally suffered an ankle injury my second year and missed the whole year. I definitely could've used The BetterGuard a couple years ago, but I'm happy to have it now."

“We’re looking forward to introducing The BetterGuard to a global football community together with the St. Brown brothers, two of the most dynamic and versatile athletes in all of sports,” said Tony Verutti, CEO of Betterguards. “With the upcoming NFL season on the horizon, players now more than ever need to prioritize injury prevention and we’re dedicated to providing them with the resources and tools they need.”

In 2022, Betterguards was selected by NBA Launchpad to work alongside league and team advisors focusing on injury protection and recovery technology. The St. Brown brothers join a growing roster of Betterguards athletes, including NBA stars Franz and Moe Wagner of the Orlando Magic. This announcement comes days before the start of the upcoming NFL season where all eyes will be on the brothers coming off career years. Equanimeous signed a contract extension in January with the Bears, and Amon-Ra was selected to participate in the 2023 NFL Pro Bowl. Lions’ Amon-Ra will be playing in the first game of the season on Sept. 7 against the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs.

NFL leaders have claimed lower extremity injuries as a persistent burden across the league, with more playing time being missed due to them than any other bodily injury, including concussions. For the last 20 years, the NFL has changed over 50 rules to improve player safety – mainly working to reduce collisions and needless tackles. While much of the focus is on preventing head injuries, little innovation exists when it comes to lower extremity injuries. The BetterGuard offers a solution for ankle injuries plaguing NFL players, and athletes at all levels of the sport.

As part of the St. Browns' partnership with Betterguards, the two parties will work together to bring injury prevention to football globally. Choosing to partner with Amon-Ra and Equanimeous furthers Betterguards’ commitment to put athletes of all levels at the forefront of innovation in sports.

Teams and players can order The BetterGuard by visiting betterguards.com .

