Betterguards Launches The BetterGuard Lite, a Powerful New Ankle Protection System with Breakthrough Design

NEW YORK, Oct. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Betterguards , a sports technology innovator, today announced the launch of The BetterGuard Lite , its most accessible and lightweight innovation to date.

Using the same patented micro-hydraulic technology from The BetterGuard, the all-new Lite product delivers dynamic, seatbelt-like protection that reacts in real time when the ankle is at risk. Unlike The BetterGuard, the Lite uses an innovative, minimalist frame that eliminates the need for a compression sleeve, making it the thinnest, lightest ankle protection ever. Weighing an astonishing 60g, The BetterGuard Lite is 65% lighter compared to a traditional ankle support, giving athletes a barely-there feel at a lower price point — making next-generation protection available to more players than ever before.

“The BetterGuard Lite represents a huge step forward in both innovation and accessibility,” said Tony Verutti, CEO of Betterguards. “We designed it specifically with youth athletes in mind — those developing their skills, confidence, and love for the game. During the scientific testing phase, we found that this product is more inclusive and wearable for athletes at all levels. It’s lightweight, easy to wear, and makes elite-level innovation more inclusive and wearable than ever before.”

The launch comes at a critical moment for youth sports. According to the American Academy of Pediatrics, more than 60 million children and adolescents participate in organized sports across the United States alone. Yet attrition rates remain alarmingly high, with 70% of youth athletes dropping out by age 13, often due to injury. The BetterGuard Lite aims to change that by offering reliable, comfortable ankle protection that empowers young athletes to stay active, confident, and engaged.

With its lower price point, simplified fit, and innovative design, The BetterGuard Lite extends the company’s mission to make professional-grade protection available to every athlete — from rising stars to weekend warriors.

The BetterGuard Lite retails for $139 and is available starting today at betterguards.com .

