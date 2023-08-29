Corona Extra and Eli Manning to Coach Football Fans on How to Live the Fine Life

CHICAGO, Aug. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Football great Eli Manning is adding another dimension to his career: coaching. But he won’t be coaching in the traditional sense, rather, Manning is teaming up with Corona Extra to coach fans on how to live the fine life and savor every bit of the upcoming season. From August 29, 2023 to November 17, 2023, Coach Eli will be accepting submissions for the Fine Life Playbook, a digital round up of fun and light-hearted activities that fans of the fine life can do to welcome greater enjoyment to game time viewing.



“As an athlete, I've learned the value of teamwork, trust, and unwavering dedication,” said Eli Manning. “Partnering with Corona is a natural fit, as the brand embodies those same principles – bringing people together, building connections, and celebrating life's moments. I couldn’t be more excited to welcome fans into the fold by offering them a chance to join the Fine Life Team.”

To submit to the Fine Life Playbook, football fans are encouraged to reply to @CoronaUSA’s designated contest post on X (formerly known as Twitter), with a fun name and description of a Fine Life “play”, like the Fumblebrewski – creating a distraction to scoop up the last Corona – and many more. Weekly winners will receive a Fine Life Team Kit - a curated gift box including Corona football merchandise, a jersey signed by Eli Manning, a letter from Coach Eli, and other items to help enjoy every game like a fan of the fine life.

“Corona is thrilled to partner with Eli to offer a unique and engaging way to coach football fans through the highs and lows of the season, and find something to cheer for within every moment, regardless of the score,” said Alex Schultz, vice president of brand marketing, Corona. “With Eli serving as our Fine Life Coach, Corona is encouraging consumers to embrace the “La Vida Mas Fina” philosophy all season long and for us, that’s always a win.”

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Open only to legal residents of the 50 U.S. and D.C., 21 or older. Starts 12:00 AM ET on 8/29/23 and ends 11:59 PM ET on 11/17/23. The Corona/Eli Manning Football Prize Pack Sweepstakes is sponsored by Crown Imports LLC. No alcohol awarded with prizes. Void where prohibited. For complete details, see Official Rules at rules.dja.com/coronaprizepack.

About the Corona Brand Family:

The Corona brand family is home to Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Familiar, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca Hard Tropical Punch, Corona Hard Seltzer and Corona Non-Alcoholic. The entire Corona portfolio is brewed in Mexico by Constellation Brands and imported and marketed exclusively to the U.S. by the company. Corona Extra, the flagship brand of the Corona brand family, is a pilsner-style lager with a golden hue that was first brewed in Mexico in 1925. Corona embodies “La Vida Más Fina” or “The Fine Life” as a modern expression of the brand’s lifestyle. The refreshing flavor and carefree attitude of Corona Extra holds a respected place in U.S. culture as the #1 most loved beer brand.

