Capital Bank Launches New Lender Finance Group

WASHINGTON, Aug. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capital Bank, a prominent commercial bank in the DC Metro Region, proudly announces the creation of its new Lender Finance Group. This addition is an opportunity to provide enhanced term loan and credit facilities opportunities across a variety of sectors and asset classes.

The bank welcomes Mr. Scott Lisman and Mr. Thomas Scott to lead our new line of business. Mr. Lisman joins us as SVP, Head of the Lender Finance Group, while Mr. Thomas Scott will serve as VP, Lender Finance Group Loan Officer. Both will report to Mr. Scot Browning, President of Specialty Lending.

Scot Browning shared his enthusiasm, stating, "Based right here in the DMV, the establishment of the Lender Finance Group is a thoughtful and strategic extension of our services. It reflects our deep-rooted commitment to bolstering similar endeavors within the Commercial Real Estate segment."

Mr. Lisman previously led the Lender Finance Group at Pacific Western Bank, and Mr. Scott led the Lender Finance Group’s Mortgage Rediscount team, jointly bringing an impressive legacy of nearly three decades in lender financing.

Steve Poynot, President of Capital Bank, expressed, "Lender Financing isn't just another service addition for us, it's a key piece of our growing C&I (Commercial & Industrial) business and begins building a consistent pipeline for deposit growth in the coming years."

This strategic initiative by Capital Bank shows its aptitude for identifying opportunities in fluctuating markets, which leads to attracting highly skilled professionals and opening new pathways for sustainable growth.

About Capital Bank:

At $2.2 billion in assets as of June 30, 2023 (NASDAQ: CBNK), Capital Bank was recently ranked #5 in American Banker’s Top 20 High Performing Banks 2023. With over 25 years of serving commercial customers within the DC Metro Region, the bank prides itself on its consultative approach and human-centric banking. As a member of the Federal Reserve Bank system, Member FDIC, and Equal Housing Lender, we are committed to helping our customers achieve their goals while upholding our fiduciary duty to our shareholders.

