US DoD Directive 8140 Broadens Approval of EC-Council Certifications to Encompass 31 Critical Job Roles within the DoD Cyberspace Workforce Framework (DCWF)

Tampa, Florida, Aug. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EC-Council the global vanguard of cyber security training and education and the inventor of the renowned Certified Ethical Hacker certification, announced today that US DoD Directive 8140 has broadened the approval of EC-Council certifications within to encompass 31 critical cybersecurity job roles within the DoD Cyberspace Workforce Framework (DCWF).

This enhanced recognition amplifies EC-Council's dedication to fortifying upskilling of the cyber security workforce within the Department of Defense for over 2 decades. With this new directive, EC-Council certifications will now help upskill cyber security skills across 31 pivotal roles that are essential to national security.

Established through the National Security Act of 1947, the Department of Defense (DoD) has been the cornerstone of US security, streamlining military functions and shielding national interests from external perils. DoD Directive 8140 has redefined the cyber security paradigm, instituting a tri-level certification categorization: basic, intermediate, and advanced. This initiative not only bolsters national defense but also illuminates pathways for civilians into meaningful cyber security careers, ensuring our collective digital resilience.

A selection of EC-Council’s premier certifications, notably the Certified Ethical Hacker (CEH), Certified Network Defender (CND), Computer Hacking Forensic Investigator (CHFI), and Certified Chief Information Security Officer (CCISO) has navigated a meticulous external review before being accepted as part of the DoD 8140 Directive. The recognition of these credentials across 31 critical roles within the DoD Cyberspace Workforce Framework underscores their high applicability, quality, and integral role in national defense.

These EC-Council certifications equip professionals with the knowledge, skills and abilities to effectively combat cyber threats, secure critical infrastructure, and ensure the integrity of sensitive information. With comprehensive coverage of areas such as ethical hacking, network defense, forensic investigation, information security management, cybersecurity strategy and leadership. EC-Council certification holders are now uniquely positioned to excel in their roles and contribute to the nation's cyber security readiness.

"Our journey in cyber security, spanning over two decades and reaching over 174 countries, stems from an unwavering commitment to excellence and a deep-seated passion for ensuring a secure digital future. The expanded recognition within the DCWF is a resounding endorsement of our continuous efforts. As we inspire professionals to protect our nation's vital systems, we're not merely shaping a skilled cyber security workforce: we are molding a more fortified, secure world,” said Jay Bavisi, President & CEO of the EC-Council Group.

EC-Council invented the Certified Ethical Hacker. Founded in 2001 in response to 9/11, EC-Council's mission is to provide the training and certifications apprentice and experienced cyber security professionals need to keep corporations, government agencies, and others who employ them safe from attack.

Best known for its Certified Ethical Hacker program, EC-Council today offers 200 different training programs, certifications, and degrees in everything from Computer Forensic Investigation and Security Analysis to Threat Intelligence and Information Security. An ISO/IEC 17024 Accredited Organization recognized under the US Defense Department Directive 8140/8570 and many other authoritative cybersecurity bodies worldwide, the company has certified over 350,000 professionals across the globe. Trusted by seven of the Fortune 10, half of the Fortune 100, and the various agencies public and private across 140 nations, EC-Council is the gold standard in cybersecurity education and certification.

A truly global organization with a driving belief in bringing diversity, equity, and inclusion to the modern cybersecurity workforce, EC-Council maintains 11 offices in the U.S., the UK, India, Malaysia, Singapore, and Indonesia. The company can be reached online at https://www.eccouncil.org/

