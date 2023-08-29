Global Ultrasonic Scalpel Market Assessment 2023-2030 Featuring Stryker, Lake Region Medical, Axon Medical Solutions, Jinan Bakr Ultrasonic Technology, BOWA MEDICAL, EndoAfrique, and Ethicon

Dublin, Aug. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ultrasonic Scalpel Market: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis (2023-2028)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global ultrasonic scalpel market is anticipated to achieve an estimated value of $3.9 billion by 2028, showcasing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1% from 2023 to 2028. This market's future appears promising, with opportunities arising in the hospital, ambulatory surgery center, and specialty clinic segments. The surge in demand for advanced surgical approaches to tackle complex conditions, the rising prevalence of chronic and lifestyle diseases, and a preference for minimally invasive procedures are the pivotal factors propelling this market's growth.

Ultrasonic Scalpel Market Segmentation Overview

The comprehensive study provides forecasts for the global ultrasonic scalpel market based on product type, application, end-use, and region.

Product Types in the Ultrasonic Scalpel Market (2017-2028):

Silicone Liner Thermoplastic Elastomer (TPE) Polyurethane Liner

Applications in the Ultrasonic Scalpel Market (2017-2028):

Arm Disabled People Leg Disabled People

End Uses in the Ultrasonic Scalpel Market (2017-2028):

Hospitals Ambulatory Surgery Centers Specialty Clinics Others

Regions Covered in the Ultrasonic Scalpel Market (2017-2028):

North America Europe Asia Pacific The Rest of the World

Leading Ultrasonic Scalpel Companies

Competition in this market hinges on product quality, prompting key players to focus on expanding manufacturing facilities, investing in research and development, enhancing infrastructure, and capitalizing on integration opportunities across the value chain. This strategic approach enables ultrasonic scalpel companies to cater to growing demands, bolster competitive effectiveness, innovate products and technologies, reduce production costs, and broaden their customer base. Some prominent companies in the ultrasonic scalpel market include:

Stryker Lake Region Medical Axon Medical Solutions Jinan Bakr Ultrasonic Technology BOWA MEDICAL EndoAfrique Ethicon

Ultrasonic Scalpel Market Insights

Among the insights gleaned from the market analysis:

The silicone liner segment is anticipated to retain its dominance due to widespread usage in medical facilities, offering soft contact for scope protection and enhanced grip strength for diverse scope configurations.

Hospitals are projected to remain the largest segment due to the increasing number of surgeries performed in hospital settings and the growing patient influx to medical centers for high-quality care.

North America is poised to maintain its position as the largest region, driven by substantial government spending in the healthcare sector, facilitating better public access to crucial medical resources, the availability of advanced medical devices, and the presence of key industry players.

Key Features of the Ultrasonic Scalpel Market

Market Size Estimates: Precise estimations of the ultrasonic scalpel market size in terms of value ($B).

Trend and Forecast Analysis: Identification of market trends from 2017 to 2022 and forecasts spanning 2023 to 2028 across various segments and regions.

Segmentation Analysis: Detailed assessment of market size by product type, application, end-use, and region.

Regional Analysis: Comprehensive breakdown of the ultrasonic scalpel market across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Growth Opportunities: In-depth analysis of growth prospects in different product types, applications, end uses, and regions within the ultrasonic scalpel market.

Strategic Analysis: Examination of mergers and acquisitions, new product development, and the competitive landscape in the ultrasonic scalpel market.

Competitive Intensity Assessment: Evaluation of industry competitiveness based on Porter's Five Forces model.

