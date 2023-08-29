Trex Company Launches New Community Recycling Challenge

WINCHESTER, Va., Aug. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trex Company [NYSE: TREX] is making it even easier to be “green.” The world’s #1 brand of wood-alternative decking and railing, and leader in high-performance, low-maintenance, eco-friendly outdoor living products, has revamped its popular NexTrex® Plastic Film Recycling Challenge with a more streamlined structure that simplifies the process and makes the program accessible to a broader range of participants.



Launched August 28th, the updated NexTrex® Recycling Challenge combines the company’s award-winning community and school recycling programs and moves from a competition-driven model to a self-initiated challenge. Additionally, Trex has made the process easier and more equitable so more participants have the opportunity to earn recognition and rewards for their recycling efforts. Under the new structure, any participating organization that collects at least 1,000 pounds of recycled plastic film during a 12-month period qualifies to receive a composite bench from the Trex® Outdoor Furniture™ Collection.

“As a company founded on eco-friendly values, Trex is committed to educating and engaging the public in the responsible recycling of plastic film,” explained Emily Whitacre, recycling programs coordinator for Trex Company. “Over the past 16 years, our partnerships with schools and community groups have become a primary channel for sourcing this key ingredient for our products and we want to make it as easy as possible for these like-minded organizations to be part of our upcycling process.”

Built on eco-friendly values, Trex’s world-famous composite decking is sustainably made from 95% recycled materials, including a mix of industrial wood scrap and polyethylene (PE) plastic film upcycled from common household items such as grocery/shopping bags, sandwich bags, case overwrap, newspaper sleeves and more. Each year, the company repurposes in excess of one billion pounds of these reclaimed materials in the making of its outdoor living products, including approximately 400 million pounds of plastic film, making it one of the largest recyclers of PE in North America.

“With the NexTrex program, you not only know where your recycled plastic film is going but also how it will be used,” Whitacre noted. “With the help of thousands of community partners across the country, we are able to divert millions of pounds of plastic waste each year from ending up in landfills and give it new life as beautiful and sustainable Trex decking.”

Participating in the NexTrex Recycling Challenge is easy and requires just five simple steps:

Register on NexTrex.com to obtain access to the My Trex Portal. Determine a 12-month collection time period (starting at any time). Collect a minimum of 1,000 pounds of plastic film.

Report recycling totals at my.trex.com.

Deliver collected plastic film to a participating retailer (see list) for recycling.

Trex provides all registered participants with up to three collection bins along with promotional posters explaining the program and displaying images of qualifying recyclable materials. A complete list of qualifying materials, along with easy-to-navigate educational resources are available at NexTrex.com, including an animated video that provides an overview of the program and how it works.

“We are eager to welcome returning and new participants into the NexTrex program under this streamlined structure,” added Whitacre. “It’s always inspiring to see the creativity, enthusiasm and dedication these grassroots sustainability heroes bring to their recycling efforts. Together, we can make a global impact on plastic waste and create a greener future for everyone.”

For more information or to register for the NexTrex Community Recycling Challenge, visit NexTrex.com or email recycle@trex.com . To learn more about Trex, visit Trex.com .

About Trex Company, Inc.

For more than 30 years, Trex Company [NYSE: TREX] has invented, reinvented and defined the composite decking category. Today, the company is the world’s #1 brand of sustainably made, wood-alternative decking and deck railing – all proudly manufactured in the U.S.A. – and a leader in high performance, low-maintenance outdoor living products. The undisputed global leader, Trex boasts the industry’s strongest distribution network with products sold through more than 6,700 retail outlets across six continents. Through strategic licensing agreements, the company offers a comprehensive outdoor living portfolio that includes deck drainage, flashing tapes, LED lighting, outdoor kitchen components, pergolas, spiral stairs, fencing, lattice, cornhole and outdoor furniture – all marketed under the Trex® brand. Based in Winchester, Va., Trex is proud to have been named 2023 America’s Most Trusted® Decking Brand* and one of 2022’s 50 Best U.S. Manufacturers by IndustryWeek. For more information, visit Trex.com. You may also follow Trex on Facebook (trexcompany), Instagram (trexcompany), X (Trex_Company), LinkedIn (trex-company), TikTok (trexcompany), Pinterest (trexcompany) and Houzz (trex-company-inc), or view product and demonstration videos on the brand’s YouTube channel (TheTrexCo).

*2023 DISCLAIMER : Trex received the highest numerical score in the proprietary Lifestory Research 2023 America’s Most Trusted® Outdoor Decking study. Study results are based on experiences and perceptions of people surveyed. Your experiences may vary. Visit www.lifestoryresearch.com.

Taylor Spanbauer

L.C. Williams & Associates

312-565-4604 or 800-837-7123

tspanbauer@lcwa.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/89680172-5d84-461c-a906-ec186bf6c4b7