Mineralys Therapeutics to Participate in the Wells Fargo Securities Healthcare Conference on Thursday, September 7, 2023

RADNOR, Pa., Aug. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MLYS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing medicines to target diseases driven by abnormally elevated aldosterone, today announced that its Chief Executive Officer Jon Congleton, and Chief Financial Officer and Chief Business Officer, Adam Levy, will participate in a fireside chat at the Wells Fargo Securities Healthcare Conference in Boston, Massachusetts on Thursday, September 7, 2023 at 8:45 a.m. ET.

The live webcast of the fireside chat can be accessed under “News and Events” on the Investor Relations section of the Mineralys website at www.mineralystx.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website for approximately 90 days.

Wells Fargo Securities Healthcare Conference:

Date: Thursday, September 7, 2023 Time: 8:45 a.m. ET Webcast Link

About Mineralys



Mineralys Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing medicines to target diseases driven by abnormally elevated aldosterone. Its initial product candidate, lorundrostat, is a proprietary, orally administered, highly selective aldosterone synthase inhibitor that Mineralys Therapeutics is developing for cardiorenal conditions affected by abnormally elevated aldosterone, including hypertension and CKD. Mineralys is based in Radnor, Pennsylvania, and was founded by Catalys Pacific. For more information, please visit https://mineralystx.com. Follow Mineralys on LinkedIn and Twitter.

