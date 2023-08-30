Seoul, Korea, Aug. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GRAVITY Co., Ltd. (NasdaqGM: GRVY) (“Gravity” or “Company”), a developer and publisher of online and mobile games, today announced that Ragnarok Origin received a foreign version number by Chinese government disclosed on August 29, 2023.

Ragnarok Origin has demonstrated the global power of Ragnarok IP with outstanding performances since its launching in Korea in 2020, Japan and North America in 2021, Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macau in 2022 and Southeast Asia in 2023, respectively.

Gravity said that “We are very pleased that the day we can officially introduce Ragnarok Origin to Chinese market is one step closer. We will try our best to provide successful services through thorough localization steps.”

About GRAVITY Co., Ltd. ---------------------------------------------------

Gravity is a developer and publisher of online and mobile games. Gravity’s principal product, Ragnarok Online, is a popular online game in many markets, including Japan and Taiwan, and is currently commercially offered in 91 markets and countries. For more information about Gravity, please visit http://www.gravity.co.kr .

Contact:

Mr. Heung Gon Kim

Chief Financial Officer

Gravity Co., Ltd.

Email: kheung@gravity.co.kr