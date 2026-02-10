Ragnarok: Twilight Official Launching in Vietnam on February 10, 2026

Seoul, South Korea, Feb. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GRAVITY Co., Ltd. (NasdaqGM: GRVY) (“Gravity” or “Company”), a developer and publisher of online and mobile games, announced that Ragnarok: Twilight (Vietnamese Title: Ragnarok: Twilight - Chạng Vạng), an MMORPG Mobile game, has officially launched in Vietnam on February 10, 2026.

Ragnarok: Twilight is an MMORPG game based on Ragnarok IP that features fast-paced growth and farming, and exhilarating gameplay through hero transformation system. It has lowered the burden of acquiring equipment by offering 100% drop rate for rare equipment and card when defeating the MVP boss. Additionally, users can enjoy stress-free combat through exclusive MVP dungeon, which is viable for solo play. Ragnarok: Twilight is available for download from Google Play and Apple App Store.

Ragnarok: Twilight is gaining massive popularity by achieving consecutive success in previously launched regions including China, Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macau, and Southeast Asia (except Vietnam). The game achieved strong growth, ranking first in free download of Google Play in four regions in Southeast Asia and second in Singapore. It has also ranked second in free download of Apple App Store in Thailand, third in Malaysia and the Philippines, sixth in Singapore, and ranked second in top-grossing of Apple App Store in Thailand and fourth in Malaysia. Furthermore, Ragnarok: Twilight has achieved back-to-back success by ranking eighth in top-grossing in WeChat Mini Programs game in China, second in top-grossing of Apple App Store in Taiwan, sixth in Macau and eighth in Hong Kong.

Gravity stated, “With the successful performance in the previously launched regions, we will do our best to continue good service in Vietnam as well. We hope users will participate in events prepared in celebration of the launch and enjoy various benefits and the game.”

[Gravity Official Website]



https://www.gravity.co.kr/

[Ragnarok: Twilight Official Website]

https://pse.is/8nfzvm

[Ragnarok: Twilight Google Play Download Page]

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.gv.rogames.vn&pcampaignid=web_share

[Ragnarok: Twilight Apple App Store Download Page]

https://apps.apple.com/vn/app/ragnarok-twilight-ch%E1%BA%A1ng-v%E1%BA%A1ng/id6752591473

[Ragnarok: Twilight Official Facebook Page]

https://www.facebook.com/EN.ROTwilight/

[Ragnarok: Twilight Official Discord Community]

https://discord.gg/wqs23KrDVH

