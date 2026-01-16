Ragnarok: The New World Ranked No.1 of Apple App Store in Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macau

Seould, South Korea, Jan. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GRAVITY Co., Ltd. (NasdaqGM: GRVY) (“Gravity” or “Company”), a developer and publisher of online and mobile games, announced that Ragnarok: The New World (Chinese Title: RO仙境傳說： 世界之旅), the first open-world MMORPG Mobile and PC game, launched in Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macau on January 15, 2026 has achieved the first rank in both free download and top grossing of Apple App Store of all three regions.

Gravity's wholly-owned subsidiary, GRAVITY Game Vision, Ltd. (“Gravity Game Vision”) released Ragnarok: The New World on Google Play and Apple App Store in Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macau on January 15, 2026. Ragnarok: The New World is the first open-world MMORPG based on Ragnarok IP. It features free-exploration adventure across vast field and added flying vehicle for the first time, allowing users to cross the Midgard continent. Furthermore, convenience system has been enhanced with reduced repetitive content time, offline auto-hunting and customizable guild content opening time. Monetization system has been improved in game with benefits including reduced pet draw times, lower refining costs and permanent provision of Kafra VIP privilege card.

Ragnarok: The New World has proved strong interest and expectation, ranking first in free download of Apple App Store in Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macau since the pre-download opened a day before the official launch. Following the official launch, Ragnarok: The New World has achieved an early success, ranking first in top grossing of Apple App Store in all three regions. In particular, it ranked first in free download of entire app rankings in Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macau, first in top grossing in Taiwan and Macau and third in Hong Kong, demonstrating the explosive popularity of the Ragnarok IP. Ragnarok: The New World is laying the foundation of long-term success by ranking at the top across all three regions.

Gravity stated, “Ragnarok: The New World is the first open-world game based on Ragnarok IP, which we have made the Ragnarok world even more realistic. We are confident that Ragnarok: The New World will become a new turning point for the Ragnarok series. As the game has been completed together with users who love Ragnarok, it is especially meaningful that we have achieved such positive results from the pre-download to the early stage of launch. We will strive to provide excellent service to our users and ask for your continued interest.”

