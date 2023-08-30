Noah Medical Unveils Preliminary First In-Human Trial Results to Standing-Room-Only Audience at AABIP 2023

SAN CARLOS, Calif., Aug. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medical robotics innovator Noah Medical announced today that it presented new data demonstrating the navigational success and safety of its Galaxy System from the platform’s first in-human trial. The data was presented at the American Association of Bronchology and Interventional Pulmonology’s annual conference ( AABIP 2023 ) in Chicago.

The standing-room-only event marked the public debut of data from the Galaxy System’s clinical trial, conducted by leading Interventional Pulmonologists at Macquarie University Hospital in Sydney, Australia. Results of the much-anticipated FRONTIER study established the Galaxy System’s ability to successfully navigate to peripheral pulmonary nodules while ensuring the safety of patients during the bronchoscopy procedure and up to seven days post-procedure.

Nineteen nodules were targeted during the study and the data showed that Galaxy could achieve 100% successful navigation, 100% tool-in-lesion confirmation and a diagnostic yield between 89.5% and 94.7%. Patient follow-up is required to determine the final yield data.

“The ability to accurately and safely navigate to and biopsy lung nodules with complete confidence is a gamechanger for pulmonologists in the fight against cancer,” said Tajalli Saghaie, M.D., co-principal investigator of the FRONTIER study. “The Galaxy System’s proprietary TiLT+ Technology exceeded our expectations in the trial, forming the basis for successful commercialization of this transformational technology.”

Noah Medical plans to continue its momentum at CHEST 2023 , the upcoming annual meeting of The American College of Chest Physicians, October 8-11 in Honolulu, Hawaii.

“We continue to be encouraged by the data and the physician feedback the Galaxy System is receiving within the clinical community and from our growing roster of customers,” said Jian Zhang, PhD, Noah Medical founder and CEO. “Noah Medical was founded with a patient and physician focus to solve the most complex and challenging gaps in early diagnosis and treatment. Evidence shows the Galaxy System fulfills this goal, and we are excited to bring this innovative new robotic, navigated-bronchoscopy platform to the broader market.”

The Galaxy Systems’ TiLT+ Technology provides real-time lesion updates during the biopsy procedure and is designed to overcome CT-to-body divergence. The system also provides a single-use, disposable bronchoscope for improved efficiency, workflow and a reduced risk of cross-contamination. The always-on-camera bronchoscope enables direct visualization as physicians navigate to the lesion. In addition to its unique on-board navigation capability, the Galaxy System features a small physical footprint, designed to fit in most bronchoscopy suites.

Noah Medical received FDA clearance for the Galaxy System in March 2023. To schedule a physician-only demonstration at CHEST 2023 please email adammarsh@noahmed.com.

To learn more about Noah Medical and the Galaxy System, please visit noahmed.com .

About Noah Medical

Noah Medical is building the future of medical robotics, and the Galaxy System is Noah Medical’s first commercial robotic system. The company’s mission is to deliver adoptable clinical solutions through innovative endoluminal technologies to enhance the quality of life for patients globally. Based in Silicon Valley and backed by well-known institutional investors, our incredibly talented team of engineers, innovators and industry leaders brings years of experience from the top robotics, medical device, and healthcare companies in the world.

