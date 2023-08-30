AvePoint Announces #shifthappens Conference 2023 to Accelerate Digital Workplace Success

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Aug. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AvePoint (NASDAQ: AVPT), the most advanced platform to optimize SaaS operations and secure collaboration, today announced it will host business leaders across all industries at its #shifthappens Conference on October 10-11, at the Ronald Reagan Building and International Trade Center in Washington D.C. As the digital workplace landscape rapidly evolves, shaped by a convergence of technological innovation and transformative shifts in business dynamics, the #shifthappens Conference will provide helpful insights and inspiration to help businesses remain competitive and adaptable. Featuring three comprehensive learning tracks, #shifthappens Conference 2023 will feature over 30 dynamic sessions, offering thought leadership discussions, exclusive networking opportunities with industry experts, and insightful presentations showcasing real-world business value examples.

“There is tremendous opportunity in today’s digital workplace, from powering AI ready information management, to harnessing AI for innovation and efficiency, to managing the flow of information across an organization and protecting critical business data,” said Dr. Tianyi Jiang (TJ), CEO and Co-Founder, AvePoint. “However, there are challenges that must be overcome to protect organizations from emerging threats while empowering workers to reach their full potential. AvePoint’s #shifthappens Conference is an opportunity for technologists, futurists and industry leaders to share important ideas and experiences to advance the digital workplace.”

Best-selling author, trained futurist and one of the world’s leading authorities on leadership, the future of work and employee experience, Jacob Morgan, will headline the two-day conference with a keynote talk on how to lead with vulnerability and competence to make an impact at work, and why this is even more critical as the digital workplace continues to evolve.

“I’m thrilled to keynote AvePoint’s #shifthappens Conference and explore how current and aspiring leaders can be more vulnerable to create trust, drive performance, unlock the potential of others, and lead through change,” said Jacob Morgan, best-selling author of 5 books including his most recent, Leading with Vulnerability. “There’s no doubt that sharing insights from over 100 CEOs and the 14,000 employees surveyed will motivate and inspire the attendees, while also transforming their views on leadership, especially in today’s digital workplace.”

The rapid adoption of cloud computing, rise of artificial intelligence and machine learning, and shift to embracing remote and hybrid work models is dramatically shifting how employees communicate and collaborate. #shifthappens Conference attendees will hear real stories from companies across a wide range of industries about how they overcame their digital workplace transformation challenges, how to take full advantage of AI and machine learning, and how to secure collaboration. Registrants will leave with actionable strategies for driving change. Sessions include:

Pryor Strategy Group Chief Engagement Officer and former Microsoft Director, David Pryor Jr. who will host a panel on responsible AI in the digital workplace with leaders from NYU Stern School of Business, State of California and more.

Wells Fargo SVP, Workplace Experience Strategy Leader Kelli Carlson who will share how they created a common hybrid workplace experience for more than 180,000 employees in more than 700 offices and 4,700 retail locations.

Aon North America CIO, Tanya Hannah who will share how organizations can achieve digital workplace success and stay ahead of the curve.

Pivotl Chair and former Corporate VP of Worldwide Public Sector at Microsoft, Julia Glidden who will give her perspective on what successful risk management strategies look like for the AI-powered digital workplace.

Liberty Mutual Senior Manager and Product Owner of Engineering Experience, Christy Punch who will show how her team elevated the digital workplace for engineers to accelerate value for the business.

Mott MacDonald Technical Product Manager, Simon Denton who will explain why data driven insights are key to measuring the impact of digital workplace investments.

“#shifthappens started with the idea that whether you’re making the shift to digital work happen, dealing with the shifts happening around you, or preparing to embrace a shift, businesses need resources to adapt to constant change,” said Dux Raymond Sy, Chief Brand Officer, AvePoint. “But we can’t do it alone or in a silo, so the #shifthappens Conference is an opportunity for in-person collaboration and knowledge sharing that will be invaluable to building a digital workplace that’s reliable, equitable and secure.”

To complement the impact of the conference, continue to build thought leadership and foster community, AvePoint hosts the #shifthappens Podcast to explore the trends shaping the future of the digital workplace. Recent guests include Chief Information Officer of Asian Development Bank Stephanie Hung, Pivotl Chair Julia Glidden, and Chief Information Officer of Aon North America Tanya Hannah.

To learn more and register for #shifthappens Conference 2023, visit our website.

