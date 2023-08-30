Trusona and Carahsoft Partner to Aid Public Sector Compliance with Newly Enhanced Cybersecurity Requirement

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. and RESTON, Va., Aug. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trusona, the pioneering leader of passwordless authentication, and Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced a partnership. Under the agreement, Carahsoft will serve as Trusona’s Master Government Aggregator®, making the company’s industry-leading passkey-as-a-service platform, Trusona Authentication Cloud, available to the Public Sector through Carahsoft’s reseller partners, Information Technology Enterprise Solutions – Software 2 (ITES-SW2), National Association of State Procurement Officials (NASPO) ValuePoint, OMNIA Partners and NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP) V contracts.



Passkeys are a convenient alternative to vulnerable options, such as passwords and one-time passcodes (OTPs), that enable faster, more successful and secure sign-ins across all devices. Passkeys are phishing-resistant, much easier to use and eliminate many of the password reset frustrations and costs. According to the U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), passkeys are poised to become the “gold standard” of authentication for the internet.

Passkeys have become widely adopted and are supported on billions of devices – including smartphones, tablets, laptops and desktop computers. Trusona Authentication Cloud allows Public Sector organizations to deploy passkeys to their websites and achieve MFA compliance with phishing-resistant security. Since passkeys remove the need for legacy 2FA methods such as SMS OTP, agencies can reduce their SMS transaction spend by as much as 50%.

“We’re delighted to partner with Carahsoft and its resellers to bring our solutions to the Public Sector,” said Ori Eisen, CEO of Trusona. “Through this partnership, we will help Government organizations comply with new security mandates and significantly reduce their SMS costs.”

“By adding Trusona’s offerings to our portfolio, we are now able to provide our Public Sector customers access to next-generation multi-factor authentication and phishing resistant capabilities,” said Steve Jacyna, Director of Emerging Cyber at Carahsoft. “Public Sector organizations are currently engaged in a Government-wide effort to improve cybersecurity infrastructure and meet enhanced security regulations. Through collaboration with Trusona and our reseller partners, we can support this initiative and supply the Public Sector with affordable solutions that minimize risk and maximize security during the identity authentication process.”

Trusona’s solutions, including Trusona Authentication Cloud, are available through Carahsoft’s ITES-SW2 Contract W52P1J-20-D-0042, NASPO ValuePoint Master Agreement #AR2472, The Quilt Master Service Agreement Number MSA05012019-F and SEWP V contracts NNG15SC03B and NNG15SC27B. For more information, contact the Trusona team at Carahsoft at (703) 871-8548 or Trusona@carahsoft.com.

The dedicated Cybersecurity team at Carahsoft specializes in providing Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare organizations with security solutions to safeguard their cyber ecosystem. Learn more about Carahsoft’s Cybersecurity solutions here.

About Trusona

Trusona, the pioneering leader of passwordless authentication for digital businesses, provides a phishing-resistant alternative to passwords and SMS OTPs. Trusona Authentication Cloud is a passkey-as-a-service platform, offering the simplest, quickest and least expensive way to add passkeys to your website. It improves business growth and profitability with sign-ins that delight your customers, mitigating top threats like phishing and account takeovers (ATOs) while providing a UX designed for the way people live. Organizations in iGaming, travel, financial services, healthcare and more, trust Trusona for their passwordless authentication initiatives. Trusona is funded by Kleiner Perkins, M12 (Microsoft Ventures), Akamai, Georgian, OurCrowd, Seven Peaks Ventures and 2M. For more information, please visit www.trusona.com.

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator® for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Big Data, Artificial Intelligence, Open Source, Customer Experience and Engagement, and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com.

