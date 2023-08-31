Worksport LTD Launches Ambitious Sales Strategy, Announces Four Sales Partners For Market Growth

West Seneca, N.Y., Aug. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Worksport Ltd. (“Worksport” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: WKSP; WKSPW) today announces a comprehensive sales strategy, demonstrating a positive stance on future growth and an unwavering commitment to maximizing return on investment for its shareholders.



Initiating production in early August, Worksport’s factory rapidly secured a commanding $1.6 million order for its premium hard-folding covers. As the Company heightens its focus on production efficiency, the ensuing months are slated to witness an expansion of its operational capabilities, inclusive of multiple new assembly lines, reflecting the Company’s dedication to amplifying shareholder value through strategic capital deployment.

This bolstered production capacity positions Worksport to fortify its brand prominence across eminent B2C platforms, such as Amazon, Walmart, eBay, and the Company’s own e-commerce site. Concurrently, the Company projects onboarding a myriad of new business to business (“B2B”) clientele. Buttressing this expansion drive is the strategic alliance with four distinguished sales partners. The first partner, a venerable entity since 1974, offers representation across all major Canadian distributors with its six representatives spread across Western and Eastern Canada. The second, celebrated as an industry titan, deploys seven agency representatives catering to 14 southeastern states from Texas to West Virginia. The third, automotive specialists with a 20-year SEMA affiliation, oversees territories spanning New Mexico to Montana. Finally, the fourth ensures meticulous coverage across midwestern states from Minnesota through Ohio and has garnered over 100 accolades from manufacturers, encompassing top sales volume recognitions, awards for most improved sales, and distinctions for both Company representative and salesperson of the year.

“At Worksport, we’re reshaping the North American truck bed sector through innovation and strategic partnerships. Every move, from our superior soft- and hard-folding covers to our SOLIS solar cover and COR battery system, is a testament to our commitment to deliver exceptional value,” said Steven Rossi, Worksport’s Chief Executive Officer.

These partners, strategically aligned with Worksport’s anticipated surge in production, are primed to turbocharge the Company’s B2B sales outreach. Initial data reveals a promising prospect of over 70,000 potential B2B clients, setting the stage for Worksport to grow sales in the North American truck bed market.

Simultaneously, Worksport is diligently advancing its efforts to introduce the SOLIS solar cover and the COR battery system to the market. The Company is poised to provide investors with promising updates in the near future.

For shareholders, this narrative echoes Worksport’s visionary strategy and staunch commitment to driving sustained growth while continually enhancing shareholder value.

About Worksport

Worksport Ltd. (Nasdaq: WKSP; WKSPW), through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and owns the intellectual property on a variety of tonneau covers, solar integrations, and NP (Non-Parasitic), Hydrogen-based true green energy solutions for the sustainable, clean energy, and automotive industries. Worksport seeks to capitalize on the growing shift of consumer mindsets towards clean energy integrations with its proprietary solar solutions, mobile energy storage systems (ESS), and NP (Non-Parasitic), Hydrogen-based technology. For more information, please visit investors.worksport.com.

