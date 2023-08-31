Xometry to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

NORTH BETHESDA, Md., Aug. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR), the global AI-powered marketplace connecting enterprise buyers with suppliers of manufacturing services, today announced that management will attend the following investor events:



Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference Sept. 5, in San Francisco at 2:25 p.m. P.T.

Citi’s 2023 Global Technology and GEMS Conference, Sept. 7, in New York at 11:15 a.m. E.T.

CL King’s 21st Annual Best Ideas Conference 2023, Sept. 18, (virtual event with no webcast)

Webcasts and replays of the fireside chats will be accessible within the Investor Relations section of Xometry’s website following each session.

About Xometry

Xometry’s (NASDAQ:XMTR) AI-powered marketplace, popular Thomasnet industrial sourcing platform and suite of cloud-based services are rapidly digitizing the $2.4 trillion manufacturing industry. Xometry provides manufacturers the critical resources they need to grow their business and makes it easy for buyers to access global manufacturing capacity and create locally resilient supply chains. The Xometry Instant Quoting Engine® leverages millions of pieces of data to quickly and effectively analyze complex parts in real-time, match buyers with the right suppliers globally and provide accurate pricing and lead times. Through its extensible marketplace, Xometry continuously scales its offerings, delivering an ever-expanding menu of manufacturing capabilities. Learn more at www.xometry.com or follow @xometry.

Investor Contact:

Shawn Milne

VP, Investor Relations

240-335-8132

Shawn.Milne@Xometry.com