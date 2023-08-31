Ivans Expands NAICS Search Capabilities with Latest Release of Ivans Marketing Insights

Milwaukee, WI., Aug. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ivans today announced its latest release of Ivans Marketing Insights™, a business intelligence solution that delivers carriers and MGAs new channel insights derived from the broadest distribution network. These updates will enrich carriers’ search capabilities to more accurately identify opportunities to expand product distribution to their current agency relationships and potential new agency appointments to drive more profitable premium growth.



The latest Ivans Marketing Insights updates include:

NAICS Data Enrichment and Report Updates: Increased the number of in-force policies with associated Industry Class (NAICS) information, improving search results to find agencies based on a specific industry. The Industry Class report includes more policies and the ability to drill into details from the sector level down to the national industry to have a snapshot of agencies book of business.

Multiple Ivans Accounts: Carriers with multiple Ivans accounts can see search results and agency detail based on all their accounts, giving them a more holistic view of their agency distribution footprint and potential expansion opportunities.

“Carriers should not have to use field resources time manually gathering information, and quite frankly, guessing to find the best agency partners for their business,” said Reid Holzworth, chief executive officer, Ivans. “The updates we’ve implemented to Ivans Insights gives carriers even more information on their agency distribution channel to make more data-driven decisions on where they need to invest their marketing efforts while also informing future product development considerations.”



About Ivans

Ivans is where insurance carriers, agents, and MGAs come together to grow their businesses. Every day, our 34,000 agents and 450 carrier partners plug into technology that empowers them to better determine appetite and eligibility, swiftly produce quotes, get accurate claims and commission updates, automatically communicate policy data, and connect to one another to drive new business. With easier ways to get the day’s work done, insurance professionals can open the door to more revenue without letting complexity in behind it.