Christie’s International Real Estate Group Plants Luxury Flag In The Hamptons

NEW YORK, Aug. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Christie’s International Real Estate Group, the exclusive affiliate of Christie’s International Real Estate in the New York City metropolitan area, has announced that it is expanding to the Hamptons, with the opening of a new office in the heart of East Hampton.

The Manhattan-based firm with more than 30 offices and 1,000 associates has a rapidly growing presence in New York City as well as established operations in Westchester and the Hudson Valley, Connecticut, and New Jersey.

With its new Hamptons location, the company and its agents can offer high-end homebuyers and sellers in the luxury seaside enclave convenient access to Christie’s International Real Estate’s global luxury network, exclusive marketing partnerships, industry-leading technology, and relationship with the iconic Christie’s auction house for the referral of the sale of art and luxury goods.

Located at 26 Park Place in East Hampton, the office is opening this month and will be managed by Sherri Balassone, Esq., Vice President and Broker of Record for New York City and The Hamptons. Christie’s International Real Estate Group is also eyeing further expansion in the Hamptons.

“With locations in New York City and throughout the tri-state area, a Hamptons office was a natural next step for our brokerage,” said Sonja Cullaro, executive vice president of Christie’s International Real Estate Group. “We look forward to bringing the Christie’s International Real Estate brand to the Hamptons, offering our exceptional client service, world-class marketing and local expertise.”

“One of the most desirable locations for luxury real estate in the country, and perhaps the world, the Hamptons are an important market for Christie’s International Real Estate,” said Chris Lim, president of Christie’s International Real Estate. “As one of the fastest-growing, most successful brokerage firms in the New York metro over the past decade, Christie’s International Real Estate Group is the perfect partner to bring our global brand and unparalleled benefits to Hamptons buyers and sellers.”

The Hamptons is one of a number of luxury markets in which Christie’s International Real Estate has expanded recently. Within the past year, the brand has announced new market-leading affiliates in Beverly Hills, Miami, Naples, Fla., London, Munich, Sydney, the Swiss, French and Italian Alps, several Caribbean islands, and other locations.

Christie’s International Real Estate Group is a two-time Christie’s International Real Estate Affiliate of the Year, the highest honor awarded by the luxury network. The brokerage sold 4,000 homes in the tri-state area last year, and has its sights on further expansion throughout New York, New Jersey and Connecticut.

About Christie’s International Real Estate

Christie’s International Real Estate has successfully marketed high-value real estate around the world for more than 30 years. Through its invitation-only Affiliate network spanning nearly 50 countries and territories, Christie’s International Real Estate offers incomparable services to a global clientele at the luxury end of the residential property market. For more information, please visit christiesrealestate.com.